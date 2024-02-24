The Big Picture Developing Interview With the Vampire was years in the making, with several actors, directors, and producers attached to the project at various times.

Author Anne Rice publicly criticized the casting of Tom Cruise as Lestat, only to later declare his performance "wonderful" after seeing the film.

Making Interview With the Vampire was a miserable experience for Brad Pitt, who tried to quit the film during production.

Hollywood's adaptation of Anne Rice's novel, Interview With the Vampire, remains a staple of cinematic depictions of the undead. Hot on the heels of Francis Ford Coppola's reimagining of Bram Stoker's Dracula, the highly anticipated adaptation marked an unusually villainous turn by Tom Cruise, an early lead role by then-rising star Brad Pitt, and a studio-backed directorial effort by Neil Jordan after the breakout success of his 1992 independent feature, The Crying Game. Upon release in November 1994, Interview With the Vampire brought in an impressive $224 million worldwide on a sizable $60 million budget, received generally favorable reviews, and nabbed two Oscar nominations for its original score and art direction. While the film proved an overall success, the process of bringing the novel to the big screen wasn't without its share of obstacles and drama behind the scenes, from a lengthy development to public squabbles to disgruntled actors.

'Interview With the Vampire' Was in Development for Nearly Two Decades

Interview With the Vampire may have hit theaters in 1994, but its source material was published in 1976 and rights were purchased shortly before publication, kicking off a nearly 20-year development phase that saw numerous performers in consideration for the project. According to an interview Anne Rice did with Movieline, while adapting her novel into a screenplay, Rice envisioned actors ranging from Jeremy Irons to John Malkovich and Peter Weller to Alexander Godunov as Lestat (Tom Cruise), one of the film's two leads. Furthermore, Rice and her editor, Vicki Wilson, toyed with the idea of changing Lestat and Louis from male to female, eyeing Anjelica Huston and Cher as contenders for the respective roles. Referencing the story's historical setting, Rice said of the potential change, "At that time in history, you could own your own plantation and run things if you were a man, but you couldn't if you were a woman. So this was a woman who dressed like a man, and otherwise it was exactly the same as Interview With the Vampire."

In addition to the cast, Interview With a Vampire passed through the hands of multiple studio backers, producers, and directors. After selling her book to Paramount Pictures in the '70s, Anne Rice worked with producer Julia Phillips, who was keen on developing an adaptation of Rice's follow-up novel, The Vampire Lestat. But according to the author, Phillips was fired by producer David Geffen upon discovering she'd written scathing things about him in her infamous Hollywood tell-all memoir, You'll Never Eat Lunch in This Town Again. As far as directors, Rice's first and second choices were Ridley Scott and David Cronenberg, both of whom turned down the opportunity. When Neil Jordan was hired, however, Rice approved, telling Moveline, "I concurred in the choice, and was actually very excited about it." Though the long-gestating elements of Interview With the Vampire were coming together, Anne Rice was dismayed to learn that her beloved Lestat would be played by one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Anne Rice Publicly Criticized Tom Cruise's Casting as Lestat

Casting decisions regarding established characters with a devoted fan base can make or break a film before audiences see a single frame. Some thought this would be the case when Tom Cruise was cast as Lestat, with Anne Rice and some of her most loyal readers refusing to hold back in voicing their disapproval. While Rice admitted the actor could've convincingly played Louis, the author, having written Lestat as an "overpowering person" who was "very blonde, very tall, very athletic, very full," simply couldn't imagine Cruise fulfilling her vision for the character. Even before cameras rolled on Interview With the Vampire, Rice went out of her way to bash Cruise's casting in the tabloid-hungry press, much to the actor's chagrin and that of producer David Geffen.

According to The Independent, Cruise remembers, "When it first hit, it really hurt my feelings, to be candid about it. Her venom hurt… You don’t usually start a movie with someone not wanting you to do it. That’s unusual." Geffen echoed the sentiment, accusing Rice of displaying an attitude of "self-importance" and characterizing her attacks as unkind, indiscreet, and unprofessional. But when she finally saw Interview With the Vampire, the embittered author had a change of heart. Gushing over Cruise's performance and the film as a whole, Rice retracted her vitriolic statements and, according to Geffen, personally called Cruise to offer praise. "We had a fantastic conversation," the actor remembers. While Cruise, chewing scenery throughout the film, appears to have relished the opportunity to sink his teeth into a villainous role, the same can hardly be said for his co-star Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt Tried to Quit 'Interview With the Vampire'

A rising star in 1994, Brad Pitt was on the cusp of becoming a household name when he signed on to play Louis in Interview With the Vampire, but the experience of making the film would leave him isolated, depressed, and bitter. Speaking about the film to Entertainment Weekly, he recalled being "miserable" during the six-month shoot, which took place primarily at night. The vampire makeup was also a source of constant frustration, requiring the actor to don painful contact lenses and regularly hang upside down for 30 minutes at a time, allowing blood to rush to his head so that makeup artists could trace over his veins. "I’m telling you, one day it broke me," he recalls. "London was f—ing dark. London was dead of winter."

Desperate to be released from his contract, Pitt approached producer David Geffen in desperation, only to learn that such a premature departure would come with a hefty $40 million price tag. Pitt has also expressed disappointment with the film's portrayal of Louis, noting that the character was largely passive and observant, and as an actor, he had "nothing to do — you just sit and watch." Resigned to his fate, the embattled young actor trudged on and finished the film, turning in a performance that may not be among his best or most entertaining, but his melancholy state of mind off-screen may have inadvertently worked to the film's thematic benefit. If the tone of Pitt's 2011 retrospective with Entertainment Weekly is any indicator, his thoughts and feelings regarding the making of the film haven't improved with age, but he admittedly harbors no hard feelings toward co-star Tom Cruise or director Neil Jordan.

While many of the key players involved with Interview With the Vampire had a bone to pick before and during production, the ends seem to have justified the means. A critical and box office success, the 1994 film reignited interest in Anne Rice's novels and paved the way for additional adaptations, including 2002's Queen of the Damned and an acclaimed AMC television series. Taking its rightful place among beloved and endearing cinematic depictions of vampires, the film may not be flawless, but it remains an undeniably well-crafted, ambitious, and enjoyable viewing experience for die-hard and casual viewers alike.

