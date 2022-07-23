On Saturday afternoon, during the panel for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC released both the poster art and screened a brand-new official trailer for the upcoming Anne Rice adaptation. We also now have a confirmed premiere date for the series on October 2, airing at 10 p.m. ET on AMC following The Walking Dead. For AMC+ subscribers, both the first and second episode of Interview with the Vampire will be available to stream the same night of the premiere.

At two in the afternoon, a panel of Anne Rice's Interview with a Vampire cast and crew gathered to discuss the network's buzzing adaptation of the first in Rice's The Vampire Chronicles collection. The panel included writer and showrunner Rolin Jones, executive producer Mark Johnson, production designer Mara Lepere-Schloop and the show's stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian. For convention-goers, the panel revealed the haunting poster artwork that depicts the series' three main characters Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), his maker Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid) and their blood child Claudia (Bass) poised atop the above-ground marble graves in one of New Orleans' famed cemeteries in waning light. They also discussed what went in to bringing the early 1900s New Orleans to the screen in the series' first seven-episode season.

The main attraction for the Interview panel, however, was the exclusive first-look at the show's official trailer. It begins at the doors of a church on a stormy night. A hysteric Louis de Pointe du Lac, dripping with rainwater, bangs at the doors seeking solace. Cryptically, Louis tells the preacher that "he" is in his head. In the next scene the camera pans over the late nightlife of 1910 New Orleans where a dapper Pointe du Lac is seen ambling through a crowd people drinking, smoking and gambling. Louis says that he manages and operates "a diversified portfolio of enterprises." As he drives through the New Orleans streets a mysterious figure watches from the shadows.

According to Louis, he was being hunted, and as Lestat de Lioncourt manipulates Louis' thoughts it becomes quite clear that he was correct. The deadly and charming Lestat puts forth an offer to end Louis' tormented "life of shame," offering instead what he calls a "dark gift." The trailer depicts their vampiric companionship, and the rebirth of their daughter Claudia. As the music intensifies Louis dissolves into regret and shame for what he has become, and it shows both he and Claudia grappling with their new insatiable hunger. To the preacher Louis calls on mercy and death, lamenting his weakness, and as he is confessing the preacher is ripped from the confessional where Louis finds Lestat feeding on him. The trailer ends with interviewer Daniel Molloy (Bogosian) readying his equipment, and Louis turning from the window to face him.

The new series will be a modern reimagining based on Rice's revolutionary novel Interview with the Vampire. The first novel, published in 1976, set the groundwork for what would become Rice's legacy, and only a couple of years back AMC acquired the rights of that expansive collection from her and her son, author Christopher Rice. Though Anne Rice passed in December 2021, her son will executive produce all projects adapted from her work.

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire will premiere on October 2 on AMC, after The Walking Dead. The first and second episode will be available to stream on AMC+ on the same day. Check out the poster and the official trailer from SDCC below: