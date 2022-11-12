Immortality has never looked so appealing and haunting at the same time. As someone who grew up with the notion that the Twilight saga and The Vampire Diaries were the ultimate blood thirsting examples to avouch for, watching the 1994 adaptation of Interview With the Vampire was an enlightening experience. Going into this gothic tale without much background knowledge about its story other than the fact that some of Hollywood's top-notch actors starred in it, I was captivated by Louis' (Brad Pitt) tragic recounting of his life post death. More specifically, I was drawn to how this film presents a non-idealistic portrayal of what it means to be young, beautiful, and ageless forever.

"So you want me to tell you the story of my life?" It is with this simple question that viewers are introduced to one of the films' protagonists, a so-called vampire who struggles to balance the remainder of his humanity with his urge to suck some fresh blood. Challenged by his prey to casually unveil the lengthy chapters of his 200-year journey on tape, the character takes a trip down memory lane. Before his transformation, Louis was a plantation owner living a dubious reality in which he awaited death to knock on his door. Little did he know that Lestat (Tom Cruise), a non-remorseful vampire that happens to read minds, would hear his prayer and reward (or punish) him with the choice to opt for a slow death or eternal youth and beauty. With only a few seconds on the clock to come up with a decision before it's too late, Louis says "yes" to Lestat's compelling proposition to remain alive.

Although the set of rules may diverge from the vampires present in this narrative to those in pop culture nowadays, the dread for dining on human blood and having to withstand the burden of time is a characteristic that continues to be universal. While Lestat has shed any glimpse of compassion for the living, Louis is plagued with the desire to kill an entire village when he tries as much as possible to resist the temptation. In one of his moments of weakness, he bites a young girl's neck and feels an instantaneous sorrow. Yet, Lestat gives the girl (Claudia, played by Kirsten Dunst) the opportunity to become one of them and be the child that neither vampire had. At first, she quickly conforms to the "killing for living" reality, but later on she is much more drawn to the parental figure that has more redemptive qualities.

The attention-grabbing script by Anne Rice, who is the author of the novel that inspired the film, keeps you engaged with the unsettling view of immortality that each character possesses. For Louis, it is hard to conform to the devil that he is now by nature. For Claudia, it is the dreadful notion that she will never grow past the 'playing with dolls' phase. For Lestat, it is the inability to comprehend both Louis and Claudia's view of eternal life as a life sentence. In a way, the reporter listening and recording the story represents the viewer and their thought process trying to come to their own conclusion about whether immortality would be worth considering. The power that the screenplay has to make you want to empathize with the monstrous figures at its core, is one of the reasons why this Neil Jordan-led project remains a cult classic.

In addition to the riveting telling of events, the acting is across the board electrifying. It is hard to believe that this was one of Dunst's earlier roles, given her easiness to tap into Claudia's angelical and devious sides. A standout scene from her is the one in which she finds out the real reason why she doesn't age. Cruise and Pitt are both remarkable at foiling each other's characters, making viewers despise one and fall for the other. Every time Lestat tries to lead his companion astray with the constant reminders that he is no longer human, the audience feels even more bitter about him. On the other hand, every time that Louis reflects on compassion, care, and humility (commendable human traits), viewers just sympathize with him that much more. Despite his limited appearance onscreen, it would be unfair to not cite Antonio Banderas wih an honorable mention when evaluating the ensemble's performance. He is both charming and mysterious as Armand, one of the few vampires to coexist with the main trio. The character plays a pivotal part in connecting the dots about the vampire history that Louis and Claudia long to know more about.

At the end, the audience never really uncovers the origin of these blood-craving creatures in the narrative, but they quickly grasp the meaning behind the common phrase "be careful with what you wish for." Although from the outside, vampires are attractive and almost never ponder the idea of death (other than their life as deadly beings), their qualities are a burden. Young and beautiful forever may sound like a nice saying on a t-shirt, but once you have the opportunity to really experience what that means, you will want what you will never have again. A family, the wrinkles forming from aging, and enjoying life as if there were no tomorrow. Quoting one of my favorite non-vampire films, "life moves on pretty fast, if you don't stop and look around you might miss it." Who would ever think that having this motto would be such a perk.

Overall, Interview With the Vampire is an exquisite analysis on what it means to wish for what you can't take back. Through a well-rounded storyline that challenges the viewer to consider every single perception portrayed onscreen, this film excels in never losing its train of thought. On the contrary, it utilizes its plot to reinforce the themes of youth, immortality, and values. Even if it doesn't come as a surprise that every cast member delivers a worthwhile performance, this is a major factor that contributes to viewers being invested in this tale from start to finish. As a first-time viewer, it served me well in looking at vampirism with loathing, instead of craving.

Rating: A-