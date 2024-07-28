The Big Picture Picking a vampire partner is crucial for immortals like Lestat and Armand in Interview with the Vampire.

Lestat chose Louis for his potential and love, while Armand viewed Louis as a vessel for change.

The dynamics of immortal vampire relationships differ, with Lestat and Louis being soulmates and Armand being more self-serving.

You guys, dating is hard. Even when you’re deeply in love with your partner (or partners), you’re bound to get the ick every once in a while. Now imagine being immortal and knowing that you have centuries to spend with them unless one of you succumbs to some angry townspeople or a stake or fire. Just the idea stresses you out, doesn’t it? Don’t worry, we won’t tell your other half. In the afterlife of an immortal vampire, like the characters in AMC’s smash-hit series Interview with the Vampire, picking a partner is of the utmost importance as you’ll now spend every waking moment together. So, what makes a good partner, and how do you know you’re making the right choice?

Well, that seems like a question that could be answered by two of the show’s stars, Sam Reid and Assad Zaman, who appear as Lestat and Armand, respectively. Both characters have formed a romantic relationship with Jacob Anderson’s Louis and both have fallen deeply - but for very different reasons. For Lestat, he saw potential in Louis from the jump and turned him into a vampire, while Armand would meet Louis down the line. During a Collider Studio over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Perri Nemiroff asked Reid and Zaman what they thought attracted their characters to Louis and their answers were both sweet and toxic - ah, love.

Sam Reid Says Lestat Is “Desperately In Love” With Louis