If there’s one thing that fans can expect from events like San Diego Comic-Con is that there will be activations that transport them to the world of their favorite movies and TV shows. This year, vampires and witches' fans will have the chance to channel their early 20th century personas and walk down AMC's “The Street of Immortality,” which features recreations of iconic locations from Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

As the titles suggest, both series are based on novels by legendary author Anne Rice, which have been adapted as part of the Anne Rice Immortal Universe that AMC is putting together. The network has recreated sections of New Orleans, which is a highly important location for both series and whose vibrant culture makes it an exciting place to want to visit.

The route from The Street of Immortality will feature decorations which are perfect for attendees to get some snapshots and videos, as well as some building made famous through the series, such as Hotel Iberville and Nawlins Records. Attendees will also get a chance to collect con-exclusive souvenirs and experience some items like “The Elixir of Immortality” mocktail.

Anne Rice's Immortal Universe Takes Shape

Interview with the Vampire premiered on AMC in October 2022, and it revisited the story told in the modern classic movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, albeit with a lot more bite and room to explore more characters other than Lestat (played by Sam Reid). Two months later, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches expanded the Anne Rice Immortal Universe and premiered with surprising numbers. Both series have already been renewed for Season 2, but production on them is currently halted due to the ongoing WGA and SAG strike.

The two series are just the beginning of an ambitious project at AMC. Back in January, executive producer Mark Johnson told Collider that the Walking Dead and Breaking Bad network is already working on three more series that hail from Anne Rice’s work. Even though the projects haven’t been officially announced, it’s safe to say that they’ll be interconnected enough so that we’ll be able to get hyped about crossovers in the future. At the debut seasons of Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, some connections were already hinted at, and the tendency is that they get closer as they start sharing the same timelines.

AMC’s Street of Immortality can be found at the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Hotel terrace, from Thursday (July 20) to Saturday (July 22) at SDCC.