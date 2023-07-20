The Elixir of Life is flowing at San Diego Comic Con in an immersive experience that takes fans deep into the (not so) beating heart of AMC’s hit series, Interview With the Vampire. Collider’s Sam Coley is acting as boots on the ground for the up-close-and-personal journey through the dark alleyways and passages of New Orleans that feature a plethora of Easter eggs, bringing visitors perhaps closer than they’d like with the bloodsuckers. Posters, greenery, and familiar pieces of memorabilia will make this a standout memory for any SDCC goer interested in taking part in the festivities.

According to Coley, the excursion begins at La Feuille D’Absinthe with a shot of The Elixir of Life which is paired with a speakeasy show. The party comes to an end when the police rush in to break up the fun with participants then set out onto the streets to spend their time meandering through the pop-up which features interactions with characters from the series. Each visitor is presented with a map and brochure that warns them to stay alert during their visit and to only travel in broad daylight due to a string of strange disappearances haunting the quarter. There’s also a punch card at the bottom that will earn those who complete it a poster and a New Orleans delicacy—a beignet.

Freedom to Roam

Upon opening the guide, participants are treated to a detailed description of the buildings they can expect to find in the Storyville pop-up including locations like 1132 Rue Royal, Foucault Hall, Nawlins Records, and Hotel Iberville. Boasting three floors for gambling, entertainment, and premium cocktails to wash away your sorrows, the outside of Hotel Iberville is true to the series with black pillars, green and beige walls, and an illuminated sign beckoning outsiders to take part in the merriment.

Other bits and pieces from the series give fans that all-encompassing feeling with old-timey photos in frames, playhouse posters, ads for Théâtre des Vampires and burlesque shows, and even visual artists, bringing the buildings dotting the street to life in detailed pencil drawings.

At the Mayfair Talisman, attendees are encouraged to stock up on goods that will help keep the bloodsuckers at bay. Take your pick from a pouch of sage, bay, mint, or rosemary to ward off the nightcrawlers. After you have your protection, head over to Nawlins Records where you can take in the jazzy sounds with performers belting out the tunes of the day.

Always Watching

While the undead may be keeping an eye on those roaming the streets of New Orleans, there’s also an ominous presence watching the vampires’ every move. The Talamasca is on the lookout for a smattering of posters and characters as the secret society does its best to remind witches, vampires, and other supernatural beings that they’ve got their eyes on them. A Talamasca flag hangs over the group’s office, while two members of the order hand out pamphlets to passersby on their journey around the dangerous streets.

Spotting Main Characters

While the stars of Interview With the Vampire may not be in attendance, they’re at the event in spirit as well as on posters that hang on the walls. Things are getting steamy between Jacob Anderson’s Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid’s Lestat de Lioncourt, while another reflects Louis’ inner turmoil surrounding his immortal standing. The entire family is together in another image that depicts Lestat’s ominous presence overseeing Louis and Claudia (Bailey Bass).

Anne Rice’s Legacy

Last but certainly not least, no Anne Rice-centered pop-up would be complete without paying homage to the woman behind the stories. Celebrating the legendary author’s ongoing legacy, a poster commemorates the newly minted Immortal Universe that was first launched by the Interview With the Vampire series last fall. While fans have previously flocked to theaters to see stories like Interview With the Vampire and Queen of the Damned receive their big-screen adaptations, AMC changed the game last year by introducing the series-based universe. Along with Interview With the Vampire, audiences also tuned in for Mayfair Witches with the network turning to other titles including Night Island and another focused on the Talamasca in the future.

