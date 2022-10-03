The Prince of Darkness is back and more intense than ever in AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The series is simultaneously a sequel and reboot to Neil Jordan’s 1994 film adaptation and a rich exploration of Rice’s vampire epic. An eerie juxtaposition of hypermodernity and history, this series opens with references to the COVID-19 pandemic in its premiere, "In Throes of Increasing Wonder." A much older Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the titular “interviewer” portrayed in the film by Christian Slater, receives a mysterious box in the mail full of cassette tapes. After digging an old boom box out of the closet, he plays as much of the tape as he can stand, all five seconds of it. He recognizes it immediately as his initial interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt in the 1994 film, Jacob Anderson in this series) almost 50 years prior — a compelling and unexpected means of paying homage to the original.

A letter that accompanies the tapes invites Molloy for a do-over interview. Too curious to stay away, Molloy arrives in Dubai with some incredulity and mistrust. Louis, in an attempt to display his vulnerability and gain Molloy’s trust, exposes himself to sunlight, reminding viewers of some specifics of Rice’s interpretation of the vampire. The sun does not cause these creatures to sparkle but can easily destroy them by turning their bodies into dust. From here, the bulk of the episode takes place in Louis’s past in New Orleans.

“Mr. du Lac, how long have you been dead?”

Few things in the series are as different from the earlier source material as the particulars of our protagonist’s life story. In the novel and film, both set in the Antebellum South, Louis is white and his family’s wealth came from indigo plantations. In the AMC show, set in the early 1900s, Anderson’s Louis is Creole and Black; his wealth comes from a string of successful brothels. Stories about vampires are inherently about seduction and imbalances of power, and these modifications to Louis’s character add depth, historical authenticity, and current relevance.

Louis begins his tale with an incident in one of his brothels involving a city official (John DiMaggio) facing an unfortunate injury as the result of his own bad behavior. Louis, the discreet businessman, tends to the man’s injuries despite his racist protests. When it rains, it pours, and moments later, Louis is whisked away to deal with the next crisis, his own brother (Steven Norfleet) harassing the girls and preaching at them. It is in this confrontation that we learn that Louis’ brother, Paul, experiences religious hallucinations. Louis tries at first to reason with his brother, but the men come to blows.

Where the film attempted to suppress all queerness from this tale, the series leans in. When he’s not managing his brothel or his family, Louis unwinds by visiting a rival brothel. He describes the work he does to resist his “latencies,” his gay desire, by seeing Lily (Najah Bradley). On this particular visit, he finds his favorite girl on the terrace with another man, a recent arrival to New Orleans. The man introduces himself as Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid in the series, Tom Cruise in the film). Their connection, which Louis misinterprets as rivalry, is immediately intense. Lestat buys Louis’ drink as well as a round for the musicians and directs most of the conversation toward Louis. Lestat’s eyes never leave Louis’s, locked in mutual hypnosis, even as his hands wander Lily’s body. Louis is visibly uncomfortable, and an oddly specific comment uttered by Lestat that only Louis can hear is the final straw. Louis begins a bidding war for Lily’s time but ultimately loses.

The next time the two men see each other, it is over a game of cards. Many of New Orleans' most powerful men are also playing, including the alderman from earlier. Several of the men praise Louis while also making racist remarks. When a few of the men extend an insulting business proposal to Louis, Lestat becomes so enraged that he cannot resist flexing his power, stopping time and communicating with Louis telepathically while swapping a few cards in his hand to ensure that Louis wins the growing pot in the center of the table.

“Earth’s a savage garden...”

Lestat’s charm and hypnotism pull on Louis and the two begin spending more time together. Louis helps Lestat update his wardrobe and furnish his home, all unwittingly in the cover of darkness. Louis brings Lestat to his home for a meal, introducing his new friend to his mother and siblings. Paul takes an immediate distrust of Lestat and begins to interrogate him about his relationship with Christ. Lestat snaps, trapping Paul in a trance while recounting the story of his religious trauma. Louis slams his hand on the table to break their connection, afraid.

After dinner, as the two men walk together down the street, Lestat apologizes and expresses concern for having offended Louis’ family. Their conversation turns more intimate and Lestat asks questions about his hidden identity and shame. Louis denies both. Lestat brings Louis home, where he’s arranged for a gift: Lily. The three of them undress. Louis steals glances at Lestat and even finds himself touching and kissing him. He is visibly upset by his desire but is unable to resist. The two men explore one another’s bodies until Lestat bites Louis’ neck. An aside from Louis in the present informs us that the “little drink” Lestat performed on him, in addition to being incredibly difficult, feels better than drugs and creates a bond between a vampire and their human prey. This intense intimacy terrifies Louis, and he vows never to see Lestat again.

"I never saw another sunrise."

Louis is grateful for the all-consuming distraction of his sister’s wedding as he tries to forget his feelings for Lestat. Because their father is dead, Grace asks that the first dance be instead a tap performance given by Louis and Paul. The brothers dance with smiles on their faces. The party is a roaring success, continuing through the entire night.

In the morning, Louis and his brother Paul climb to the roof of their home to watch the sunrise. The tension between them about Paul’s behavior and visions is suspended as they sit with their tired joy and watch the light of the sun peek over the horizon. Paul asks Louis if he still spends time with Lestat, who he calls the Devil. Paul is relieved to hear that he does not and tells Louis he loves him before wandering away. Louis notices his brother’s absence just in time to watch him jump from the roof and onto the patio below. Louis is devastated, while Louis’ mother is inconsolable and cannot be convinced that Louis is not responsible for Paul’s death, going so far as to say that he is "in hell because of [him]." Louis' sister does not defend him but pities him in private. Lestat turning up at the funeral march adds insult to injury — and though he does extend his condolences, his primary concern is with Louis’s absence and avoidance. Louis' response is to send him away.

Instead of returning home for the wake to face his mother’s blame and the pity of everyone else, Louis turns to the bottom of a bottle instead. When that has been exhausted, he tries the brothel for Miss Lily, only to learn that she has been dead for two weeks, taken by the same blood-draining “fever” that has been afflicting so many. Louis hears Lestat’s voice in his head calling him. He does his best to drown it out with more liquor, but Lestat is relentless. In his desperation, Louis returns to the church. He begins a hysterical confession, skipping several of the routine prayers in a plea for absolution and death. As he confesses his sins, there is a rumble and an explosion. He emerges from the confessional to find Lestat feeding on the priest on the floor. Louis draws a knife and begins to stab Lestat over and over.

Lestat reveals his true nature and explains that he only kills those who are “deserving.” A second priest stumbles into the sanctuary. Lestat puts a fist through his skull in a display of strength. Lestat returns to Louis, offering him what God could not, freedom from the suffering he has endured his whole life. He gives Louis the choice between the freedom of death or the freedom of a dark gift, a new life. He offers to turn Louis into a vampire, to be his companion for all eternity, and Louis seals his own fate with a kiss. Lestat drains Louis of his blood before refeeding him, completing the transformation: “the end, and the beginning.”

Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire airs every Sunday through November 13 at 10 p.m. Eastern on AMC, with episodes available one week in advance for subscribers of AMC+.