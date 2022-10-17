Episode 3 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “Is My Very Nature That of a Devil,” opens on our vampire lovers seated side-by-side in a park under cover of darkness. Louis (Jacob Anderson), pensive, turns to look at Lestat (Sam Reid). “Do you ever think that we – that is to say, our kind – were put on Earth for a larger purpose?”

“I put you on this earth,” Lestat says, “your purpose is to enjoy yourself.”

“Like a fish that doesn't swim.”

Building on the ambivalence Louis expressed in last week’s episode about his distaste for killing and preoccupation with purpose and moral righteousness, Louis and Lestat kick off this episode with a master class in vampire ethics. Louis suggests their Dark Gift could be used for something other than hedonism, that vampires could be productive and vital members of the human communities in which they live and that they could feed only on those who “deserve” such a fate. Lestat sees this as a fool’s errand as “everyone is capable of abomination.”

To illustrate his point, Lestat and Louis take a walk through the streets of New Orleans eavesdropping on the thoughts of passersby. Louis defends them all including drunks and petty thieves. When he points out one man who might be worthy of death because he takes advantage of the less fortunate, Lestat does not give him a real chance to decide before subduing the man in an alley. Louis, horrified, still refuses to drink the man’s blood, choosing instead to feed from a cat. Louis and Lestat make their way to Azalea Hall, one of Louis’ premier establishments, to watch a new singer, Antoinette (Maura Athari), perform. As the two men sit beside each other, it is clear Lestat is still angry. Louis confesses that he has decided to no longer kill or feed on humans; he will subsist on the blood of animals alone for as long as he can. Lestat mocks this decision.

As if to distract himself, the agitated Lestat turns his attention away from Louis and fixates on the accompanist, Jelly Roll Morton (Kyle Roussel). He heckles the man and insults his musical talent. The other patrons call on Lestat to prove his bona fides and to play something better; he accepts their challenge, much to Louis’ chagrin. Never passing up an opportunity to be pedantic, Lestat begins by playing and extolling Bach as a genius. The crowd boos. They’re not in Storyville for Bach, after all. In an impressive display of showmanship, Lestat switches from Bach to ragtime seamlessly, and the crowd cheers.

“Aren’t I enough?”

Present-day Louis tells Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) that Lestat remained the accompanist for many weeks that summer, playing so much he even wrote the theme that would inspire jazz staple “Wolverine Blues.” Incredulous, Molloy stops Louis’ narrative to address the discrepancies between the first and second interviews, especially in his description of Lestat. He plays clips of Louis’ earlier interview which painted Lestat as a narcissistic abuser and Louis as his witless victim; he plays clips from the present in which Lestat is revered as a soulmate.

To account for this difference, Louis uses Molloy’s own words against him, comparing the fugue state of drug addiction with his obsessive love for Lestat in the early days of his vampirism. A fascinating means of freeing the series from the limitations of earlier source material, Molloy agrees to allow Louis a pure re-do, deleting the digitized version of the old interviews and ceremoniously dropping the cassette tapes into the trash. Louis sets them on fire telekinetically before continuing his story.

Louis grows weaker each day, starved from his diet of rats and other small animals. He is irritable, pallid, hardly able to hold a book let alone a conversation, and his sex drive is shot. Lestat grows closer to young Antoinette, flirting with her frequently and in public. One day, he brings her back to Louis’ room. One thing leads to another; they invite Louis to join them. He declines and leaves to hunt. When Louis runs into Lestat later that evening, they argue. Lestat reveals he did not feed on the singer after their tryst as Louis had expected, preserving her life because of her “talents.” Louis asks why he is not enough. “From time to time, I like a little variety,” Lestat says, pointing out the two of them will share innumerable nights together. His demeanor changes when Louis confirms he has the same freedom, but he ultimately answers “of course” four or five too many times.

Ordinance 4118

1917 brings the beginning of US involvement in what would become known as World War I and soldiers on their way to Europe begin passing through New Orleans. The city council enacts a series of laws to make the city more palatable to white visitors from outside Louisiana. Segregation takes effect, and lawmakers quickly target pleasure districts, and Louis is forced to think quickly to protect his businesses from ruin. Around the poker table in his own establishment, Louis confronts Alderman Fenwick (John DiMaggio) and the other influential johns. They assure him that the moves are not personal and that if he wanted them to purchase his properties in the segregated areas, they would do so — for an 85% discount.

Louis escapes reacting to the disrespectful offer in real time when he is informed that there is a visitor looking for him. He exits the room to find Jonah (Thomas Olajide), a childhood friend, waiting for him in army fatigues. The two catch up for a while, but when Louis catches Lestat kissing Antoinette, he offers to take Jonah for a drive to the bayou. Jonah asks about Louis’ romantic life. He tells Jonah he has a partner, a man, who is “not perfect” and “a lot.” The tension between Louis and Jonah is electric, building to a frenzy as Louis reveals their non-monogamous arrangement. The two men enjoy each other’s bodies in a release of what must have been years of sexual tension.

The next day, Louis arrives at his sister’s (Kalyne Coleman) home after sundown on the day of his nieces’ birthday party. His mother (Rae Chong) and brother-in-law (Christian Robinson) refuse to allow him to enter the property despite being the family’s primary source of income. His mother calls him the devil and tells him the children fear him. In a fit of rage, Louis accidentally blows the door off of the home. If the children hadn’t been afraid of him before, they certainly are now. Dejected and angry, Louis returns home to find Lestat entertaining a company of mostly drunk enlisted men. Louis is furious, and he forces Lestat to send them away. Alone, the two men argue. Lestat reveals he had followed Louis and Jonah to the bayou that night, heard everything Louis said about him, and watched. Lestat admits he is jealous, reveals he cannot stand the idea of sharing, and doubles down on his hypocrisy by insisting that his affair with Antoinette was not the same because he did not have feelings for her.

"You managed to execute with such aplomb."

Lestat cruelly chooses this moment of vulnerability to inform Louis of the notice they’d received of the impending dissolution of Storyville’s status as a red-light district. The only way Louis would be able to keep his businesses would be to move them to the Quarter where his race would preclude him from operating. This is enough to break him. Louis stops feeding altogether, not bothering to hunt even rats as he plots his revenge. He begins by barring white people from all of his establishments. This move paints an even brighter target on his back. The police begin to harass Louis’ employees and johns, vandalize his buildings, and manufacture charges to force him out.

A ravenous Louis, blinded by the grief of losing his reputation, his family, and his businesses, set his sights on the principal architect of his betrayal, Alderman Fenwick. As Fenwick prepares a nightcap, Louis appears in his office. The two men talk, Fenwick taunts Louis and calls him arrogant for “not accepting his ‘place.’" Louis first cuts off Fenwick’s ear and slashes his face, terrorizing the man before feeding. The next morning, the city awakes to find Fenwick’s torso on a pike outside of City Hall, entrails bleeding over a “Whites Only” sign. Lestat is both smug and proud. “I didn’t do it for you,” Louis scoffs, “I did it for my people.”

“No, you did what you did because it gave you pleasure.” Louis turns away from Lestat and gazes out the window. White citizens of New Orleans have flooded the streets and taken torches to Storyville and surrounding Black communities. He leaves, stumbling down the street and watching the destruction of his community. He offers assistance to many he passes, desperate for something to assuage his guilt. When he encounters a burning boarding house from which a child cries, he rushes into the building to save her. In voiceover, 2022 Louis reveals that this young rescue is the long-awaited Claudia.

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire airs each Sunday at 9 PM on AMC. Episodes are available a week in advance on AMC+.