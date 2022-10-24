Episode 4 of AMC's Interview with the Vampire, "The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding," begins with a sunrise over Dubai. Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) takes a phone call on the balcony. He tells whoever is on the other end that he is away working on a book, but ends the call when he notices one of Louis’ servants, Rashid (Assad Zaman), standing in the doorway. Rashid informs him that Louis has consulted with Molloy’s doctor in New York and arranged for his medication to be administered on schedule. The man further explains that Louis will not be sitting for the interview that day and leads him to a study wherein Louis has laid out several of Claudia’s journals.

Molloy begins to read, but we see and hear Claudia's (Bailey Bass) voice instead. She describes the fire consuming her home and engulfing her aunt, praying for a relatively painless death when Louis (Jacob Anderson), her “Black angel,” bursts through the burning wreckage to save her. Louis brings the girl’s charred and half-alive body home to Lestat (Sam Reid). He pleads for Lestat to turn the girl in order to save her life because he cannot bear the guilt of having destroyed Storyville. Lestat, happy enough to have Louis back and avoid being abandoned, reluctantly obliges. Claudia takes to her vampirism with ease and, like the teen she is, asks many questions. Louis, thrilled to be a father, answers them eagerly. He reveals their telepathy when she asks how he found her in that burning building. Lestat explains that he cannot hear either of their thoughts, as that sacrifice is the price of creation. When Louis and Claudia begin communicating telepathically in Lestat’s presence, he becomes very defensive.

“You ain't a girl, you a devil.”

Lestat and Louis take Claudia out for her first hunt. They pull up to a fountain upon which a drunk man is slumped. Claudia seems disinterested in the man despite her hunger, prompting Louis to gloat that she “takes after him” in his aversion to killing. As they call her back to the car, she smells something and darts off. Both vampires pursue. Claudia stands in an enclosed pavilion and begins humming, drawing the attention of a police officer. The officer asks after her parents. She doesn’t answer, continuing to hum like a demented ghost. The officer grows frustrated by her insubordination. By the time Louis and Lestat find her, she has already sunk her teeth into the officer’s neck. Louis pulls her off just before the moment of the officer’s death, saving her life again. Lestat cannot resist an I-told-you-so: “who was it again that she takes after?”

On the way home with the officer’s body bound for the incinerator, Louis attempts to prepare Claudia for what she will experience. He advises that she not kill cops again. As any human child, Claudia half-listens, distracted by the thoughts and smell of the people around them. She begs for more food, but they implore her to wait for the next day. Lestat complains about her “histrionics,” and the fact that they’ve essentially frozen her in the most annoying stage of her adolescence. While the two men argue, Claudia slips away to feed.

“Why does she talk to the book?”

The family slips into something of a domestic routine. Each morning, they prepare for their rest. Claudia, missing the company of other children, documents her hijinks in a journal on her way to the coffin she shares with “Daddy Lou.” The scratch of her pen, even beneath the lid of the coffin, is too loud for Lestat, and he complains for her to stop. She instead asks who made him. Lestat, tired and cranky, complains to Louis about his frustration in French. Claudia notes their linguistic shift in her journal, relishing the impending argument.

In due time, the family visits the funeral home to allow Claudia to try out the coffins, explaining their presence to the undertaker as preparation for Claudia’s looming death from a mysterious heart condition. He doesn’t buy it, so Lestat takes care of him and Claudia gets the pink satin-lined coffin of her dreams. She also basks in the freedom that comes with her own sleeping space: freedom to continue to write late into the night and to think and spread out and find herself. For as many questions as she asks, she also is extremely observant. She catches Lestat entering Louis’ coffin for a night together, but she says nothing.

“Sits on the truth like it’s a chair...”

Louis and Claudia travel by boat on a bayou so that Louis can feed on fish and other wildlife. Claudia complains about how Uncle Les’ "secrets" — information about his past and his maker — were unfair since he’d forced them to a pact of transparency. She asks how love between two men “works,” and Louis explains their sexuality and their arrangement. She accuses Lestat of cheating on Louis when he disappears for long stretches, but Louis explains that he has asked Lestat to conduct his “extravagant” killings away from the house. Louis explains that kills have consequences, including the one responsible for the destruction of Storyville and warns her to be more careful. Back in Dubai, Molloy pauses his reading to interrupt the servant, Rashid, in his prayers to interrogate him about Islam’s view of vampires.

This episode marks the passage of time through the celebration of Claudia’s birthdays. While age plays very little role in Louis and Lestat’s experience because they are adults, Claudia is fixated on her age. When Lestat gifts her a necklace made from what was once a crown jewel of France, she asks when she will “grow into it.” In this series, Claudia is much older than the character in the books or movie (portrayed there by Kirsten Dunst), but just young enough to be negatively impacted by her perceived youthfulness.

Louis, Lestat, and Claudia conduct themselves like a quintessential American vampire family. They see screenings of Nosferatu and other films, play games and laugh together, and argue like mortal families. Their peace is disrupted when a phone call in the middle of the night informs them that Louis’ mother has died. Louis brings Lestat and Claudia to the wake. His sister, Grace (Kalyne Coleman) doesn’t like the look of Claudia staring down at her dead mother and confronts her. Louis joins them to reveal that he and Lestat had adopted her after the fires. Grace and her husband (Christian Robinson) admonish Louis for adopting a child given his lifestyle. Her hostility toward him increases as she asks him to give her the house because he doesn’t need her money.

“Anne Frank meets Stephen King...”

While Louis is Claudia’s clear favorite, she acknowledges that she shares many traits with Lestat. He relishes in their commonalities almost as much as he loathes her eternal adolescence. He teaches her to drive and the limits of vampiric immortality. He brings her to a lover’s lane to feed, teaching her about sex and power. When she approaches the vehicle containing her prey, Claudia cannot help but watch them. The couple notices her and attempts to flee, but Claudia springs into the car and feeds on the man. The woman runs directly into Lestat’s arms.

Claudia’s increasing exposure to sex compounds her frustration of being now a young woman trapped in a girl’s body. She decides to start dressing more maturely. As she leaves the house one night to feed, a group of white women heckles her for having “fallen into her mama’s closet” and “playing dress up.” Her rage brings out her fangs on the busy street until a horse rears up in fear in front of her. The man driving the horse’s carriage, Charlie (Xavier Mills), offers her a ride home. Claudia finds that she is attracted to him — and that his route takes him past her house each night, so she runs to her balcony to see him, where he tosses flowers for her out in front of the house. Louis begins to ask questions, and Claudia blocks him out. Charlie takes her out for some ice cream. He is reluctant to call their outing a date, but she convinces him that she is not as young as she seems. The two make out in his carriage. She cannot resist and feeds on him until she accidentally kills him. She brings him home and pleads with her parents to save him the way they saved her. It is impossible as he is already dead, and Lestat forces her to watch as his body burns, using the experience to reinforce his directive to never get close to mortals; they always die.

Louis enters the study as Molloy takes another break from reading. Molloy demands to know where the diaries were when last they spoke in 1973. Louis admits he was ashamed of the ways he failed his daughter. Their conversation places Charlie’s death in chronological context: 1923, as Louis can quote passages from her diaries verbatim. Molloy asks if Claudia was a “Band-Aid on a shitty marriage.” Meanwhile, Claudia is beside herself with grief in the wake of Charlie’s death. Louis and Lestat fight constantly, not bothering to switch to French to protect her feelings. Claudia begins expressing resentment for having been turned into a vampire at the sexless age of 14. She begins self-harming by burning her flesh in the sun.

