Episode 5 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart” opens with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Rashid (Assad Zaman) discussing Claudia’s diaries. Molloy fixates on a section of the diaries in which Claudia records the final words of her victims as he watches Louis (Jacob Anderson) feed from Rashid’s neck in horror. When Louis is finished, Rashid stands to leave the room, but before he goes he snaps at Molloy for involving himself in what he sees as Louis’ suicide-by-book. Louis sends him away and they continue the interview.

Still devastated by her accidental murder of Charlie, Claudia (Bailey Bass) withdraws from her companions. Neither Louis nor Lestat (Sam Reid) so much as lay eyes on her for months. Louis fears she has been starving herself, as the birds and rodents he brings to her room remain there uneaten. Worried Louis seeks aid from Lestat; always the more direct, Lestat throws open Claudia’s coffin to find that it is empty save for two journals, which they proceed to read. When Claudia returns home, she is startled to find Lestat lying in her coffin waiting for her. She attempts to flee, but Louis is waiting on the other side of the door. They confront her about the kills she describes in the journals, as she has burned no corpse in their incinerator since Charlie.

In a speakeasy over drinks, Louis and Lestat meet with Tom Anderson (Chris Stack), the businessman who sold Louis Azalea Hall, now running for a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives. It becomes quickly clear that he is not gunning for a campaign donation, as they had suspected. A recent hurricane had unearthed over fifty corpses and caused them to float along the waterways and wash ashore near Louis and Lestat’s townhouse. While it had been initially assumed that they had drowned in the storm, each of the corpses is missing some body part, so Anderson warns them that the police would soon be making a visit to their home as part of their investigation into the murders.

When they arrive home, the police are already inside. Claudia convincingly plays the role of the neglected child and takes long gulps of alcohol from a glass decanter. The deputy (Bryan Fenkart) watching over her informs them that she let them in and that other officers were searching the premises. While Lestat, Louis, and the deputy accompany an officer outside to examine their incinerator, Claudia attempts to hide the body parts she’d stolen, including one man hidden in her wardrobe who isn’t entirely dead. She isn’t fast enough, and an officer begins knocking at her bedroom door before she’s cleared the room of evidence, so she pretends to be changing when he barges in. Having found nothing to tie them to the bodies, the officers leave. Their social capital depleted, name-dropping the police chief does not exempt them from a fine for possession of a wine cellar. The officer taunts the two men, telling them to get another bed before they return as “crimes against nature” carry a five-year prison sentence.

After the police leave, Louis and Lestat disagree about the proper way to discipline Claudia for so nearly exposing them. They bicker like the old married couple they essentially are. Claudia erupts in anger, unable to stomach watching a lover’s quarrel. She blames them for stealing her life, for trapping her in a body no man would want save for “little boys and perverts.” She expresses her deep loneliness and her frustration with her inability to create a mate for herself. She reveals that the not-quite-dead man from her wardrobe, now spread across the table before them, is one of many failed attempts at making another vampire. While Louis continues to worry over her like a mother hen, Lestat is furious. Claudia has prepared for this possibility by following Lestat to gather information about his activities. She reveals to Louis that Lestat has been canoodling with Antoinette (Maura Grace Athari) again before storming upstairs. Louis follows her and begs her to stay. She refuses, reminding him that she could have survived, been married with children by now, if he’d taken her to a hospital after the fire instead of to Lestat. She reminds him that he is the one most responsible for her suffering, and that he is a pathetic housewife who lets himself be abused by Lestat. He is speechless and lets her go.

Louis and Lestat are forced to radically change their lives in the wake of Claudia’s departure. Her recklessness has drawn scrutiny that wealth alone cannot deflect. They agree to stop attending parties, change their hunting patterns, and lie low. After seven years of living in secrecy, they begin to create a new normal for themselves. Louis spends most evenings wandering the impoverished streets of 1930 New Orleans searching for Claudia and reading the books in Lestat’s library. He has given up most of his “housewifely” duties, and the townhouse has fallen into disrepair.

Claudia exits a majestic collegiate library as a student in a varsity jacket accuses her of stealing. She is rescued from the interaction when another vampire rides up on a motorcycle. The vampire, Bruce (Damon Daunno), whisks her into the woods where they share a meal and a conversation. He tells her the story of his creation, that he was turned by a “strange European” while in Copenhagen on a business trip and that he faked his own death upon his return to the States to avoid detection. He asks if Louis is Claudia’s maker and describes the impassioned pleas for her forgiveness he has heard for months. Naive Claudia is quick to reassure him that their relationship is not “like that,” and that Louis is a father figure to her. The conversation quickly turns when Bruce offers Claudia a book on etiquette to teach her to be a “nice young lady.” He reveals that he’s been following her from college to college for some time cleaning up after her sloppy kills. She is visibly uncomfortable as he wraps his arm around her neck and asks how old she is. She breaks free from his grasp, drops the book on the fire, and attempts to flee. He lashes out, disabling her, and scolds her for her “rudeness.”

Molloy stops reading again, as the next four pages have been removed from the journal. He finds this suspicious, as Claudia does not seem the self-censoring type. Louis admits that he has removed them to protect her. Molloy is angry and sees Louis’ editorializing as a violation of their agreement. Molloy badgers Louis, demanding to know the contents of the four missing pages. When Molloy cannot take no for an answer, Louis invades his mind, causing the tremor in his hand to worsen exponentially until it is flailing uncontrollably. Rashid rushes in to calm Louis and apologize on his behalf. Words alone are insufficient, so Molloy stands silently and slaps Louis across the face.

1930 Louis reads a newspaper article about a string of mysterious deaths on college campuses across the southeast aloud. He asks Lestat if it could be Claudia. Lestat acknowledges that it could be her, but is resentful of Louis’ continued focus on her whereabouts after she abandoned them. He feels betrayed, and threatens to leave Louis. Louis does not look up from his paper. He is staring out from the balcony, looking for Claudia when he receives a phone call from his sister, Grace (Kalyne Coleman). She asks to meet at their mother’s grave. She explains that her family is moving north, their finances having been destroyed by the stock market crash. She tells him that this is a permanent goodbye, that he is not her Louis and never could be again. She moves the flowers she had brought with her to the grave to reveal a second line beneath their mother’s name, her “beloved brother,” Louis de Pointe du Lac, and the date of his death as October 1930. When Grace is gone, Louis screams out in pain.

Unbeknownst to Louis, Claudia has been watching him. Seeing him heartbroken over the rejection of his sister, she returns home. She does not come home to return to the domestic tranquility they had attempted to create but to rescue Louis. She reveals that during her time in college libraries, she had been studying vampire myths from around the world and that she wants Louis to accompany her to Europe to continue this research. Lestat and Claudia both beg Louis to stay with them.

Claudia attacks Lestat’s character, describing him as an abuser unworthy of Louis’ love. Lestat has long harbored jealousy and resentment toward Louis’ affection for Claudia, and this comment seemingly confirms his deepest fears. He grabs her by the throat, intent on fighting her. Louis jumps in and the two of them scuffle. Louis tosses Lestat across a room, and Lestat pummels Louis’ face bloody. All the while, Louis attempts to console and protect Claudia telepathically even as he is tossed through walls. Lestat is the stronger of the two and ultimately beats Louis. Claudia catches up to them as Lestat drags Louis’ bloody body into the street. He lifts Louis, bites his neck, and the two of them fly high above the city. Lestat looks down into Louis’ weak eyes and bemoans the time he waited for Louis to love him. He demands that Louis tell him that he does not care for him. Louis simply tells Lestat to let go.

So he does. Louis freefalls toward the ground, landing with a thud in their yard. Claudia sobs over his still body and glares as Lestat floats down to the ground beside them.

Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire airs every Sunday through November 13 at 10 PM EST on AMC. Episodes are available one week in advance for subscribers of AMC+.