Episode 6 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “Like Angels Put in Hell by God,” opens on an ultra close-up of Louis’ (Jacob Anderson) skin, surveying the damage and repairs that have been done to his broken body since the dramatic fall at the end of Episode 5. He remains in his coffin and Claudia (Bailey Bass) cares for him by bringing him rodents to eat.

Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis continue their conversation as Molloy receives treatment for his Parkinson’s. He is incredulous about Lestat’s so-called “cloud gift,” the ability to “arise at will,” better known as flying; he is even more incredulous that Lestat could have hidden it for so many years.

Louis returns to the story. Claudia helps Louis regain his strength and ability to hunt. Lestat (Sam Reid) has not returned, and neither of them is much interested in hearing from him. They ignore all phone calls to the house, Louis in too weak a state to handle any human callers, and their own rage is too extreme to handle Lestat. The doorbell rings one night, and Lestat appears holding a gift in golden wrapping paper. Claudia refuses to let him in. He insists on seeing Louis, accusing her of keeping them apart. Louis “speaks” for himself by tossing Lestat’s coffin from the window.

Three years later, a healed Louis strolls through the city, with Claudia hypothesizing about the vampiric nature of Emily Dickinson alongside him, when Lestat drives up beside them in a shiny new Rolls-Royce. “This one is yours,” he says, tossing Louis the keys. He apologizes to Louis for his behavior that night. He begs forgiveness, and he swears he has changed. Louis says nothing. This relentless flow of gifts and pleas for forgiveness continues for a decade, and Louis begins to lose his resolve. A record arrives in the mail along with a note. It is Lestat’s newest composition, his first in a hundred years. Louis puts the record on and is moved by the beauty of the music and lyrics but Antoinette’s voice singing them infuriates him. He gives Lestat the reaction he’s been looking for all along, storming into the home and bedroom Lestat shares with his other lover, confronting them in bed. Antoinette (Mauri Athari) is thrown out, and Louis, dripping wet from having swum the Mississippi in search of Lestat, replaces her.

Louis and Claudia set rules for Lestat’s return: defining a hands-off relationship with Claudia, forbidding outside affairs, and banning lies–including those of exaggeration and omission. As a show of his good faith, Lestat offers to answer any of their questions. Louis asks if Lestat was responsible for Paul’s death; he denies it. Claudia asks about his maker. He tells them of Magnus, the vampire who kidnapped and fed on him over time, keeping him locked away in a dungeon full of corpses. He thought for sure he would die but was turned into a vampire instead. Soon after, his maker kills himself, leaving Lestat utterly alone and burdened with heavy abandonment issues.

The humans in their midst grow more suspicious of them as time passes. With increasing frequency, sigils, voodoo dolls, Bibles, and other symbols of protection are left outside their door. The townsfolk will have nothing to do with them but gaze at them with suspicion. As such, they spend more time in the park than in the presence of important people as they once had. The three of them sit on the same bench, night after night. One night, Lestat complains that Louis is judgmental about the fact that he feeds on humans, and both are surprised when Claudia agrees. Louis decides to stop feeding only on animals and to join his companions in hunting humans the way vampires should.

When Lestat returns home late one evening, Claudia demands to know where he’s been. He tosses her a folded-up bit of newspaper. She unfolds it to find Antoinette’s obituary wrapped around a purple, ringed finger. Louis acknowledges Lestat’s efforts in getting along with Claudia and pleads with her to do the same. He chalks up their difficulties as being too similar. She attempts to provoke him at all times, asking personal questions about his previous lovers, communicating with Louis telepathically, and calling Lestat "massa" until he storms out to hunt alone.

Turns out Lestat isn’t trying as hard as he’s leading his family to believe, escaping not to his hunting grounds but to Antoinette’s bed. He complains to her, declaring how he needs her to survive them. She begs him to run away with her, revealing that he has added her to his brood of vampires by giving her the Dark Gift as well. She removes her gloves to reveal the finger Lestat gave Claudia was real. He reassures her that he will provide for her, and she professes her love — and Claudia and Louis hear everything, lurking just outside their open window.

Louis has finally broken and has allowed the numbness to overtake him. He does not confront Lestat about Antoinette; he does not allow Claudia to entertain the idea of running away. When Lestat leaves to spend the evening with Antoinette, Claudia tries to get Louis to board the train to New York. He refuses. She is determined to go, telling him to come find her in Europe when Lestat inevitably hurts him again. The two share a tearful hug, and she disappears into the night. She stows away in the cargo hold, not bothering to face the segregation in the coach.

Molloy recalls the point in their previous interview that he had begged to be turned into a vampire. Louis admits he would give Molloy that gift at this point if only to save him from the degradation of Parkinson’s and give him more time with his family.

With Claudia gone and Lestat in Antoinette’s bed, Louis considers suicide, but returns home anyway. When he arrives, he finds Lestat inside listening to the radio. Germany has just invaded Poland, Lestat informs him, and remarks on how wonderful it is that Claudia has changed her mind about leaving for a warzone. He turns Louis’ attention to Claudia, seated silently on the other side of the room. That this was her choice is obviously a lie. In truth, Lestat had followed her and demanded she return with him because Louis needed her. He reveals that he has known from the beginning what Bruce did to her, that he can still hear Bruce’s thoughts, and that he could summon the monster if he wanted to. He brings her home and warns her that if she attempts to leave again, he will kill her.

The family settles into another tense détente. Claudia is more determined than ever to free Louis and herself from what she sees as the slavery of Lestat’s grip on them. She believes that Lestat killed his maker and that the only way they can be free of him is to do the same. Louis is fearful of her rage and tries to stop her, but she is stubborn. She tells him that she knows that he wants Lestat dead as well. To prove her point, she gets up during a chess game, leaving her last winning move unplayed. Lestat flies into a rage, both because he has lost and because she has refused to play his game, and Louis knows she is right.

In the present, Molloy has passed out on the couch, fatigued from the treatment. His dreams bring him back to that fateful night 49 years prior when he met Louis for the first time in a dive bar in San Francisco. The memory plays out exactly as it always has: he lets Louis buy him a drink and agrees to return to his room to conduct the interview. Just before the two are to leave the bar, another man stops to speak with Louis. Molloy now recognizes the man as Rashid (Assad Zaman), prompting him to startle awake.

Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire airs every Sunday through November 13 at 10 PM EST on AMC. Episodes are available one week in advance for subscribers of AMC+.