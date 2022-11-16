Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire.

AMC's Interview with the Vampire has successfully wrapped up its first season, and this gothic vampire series adaptation from the beloved Anne Rice classics proved that there are ways to honor the books while being able to create something fresh and impactful. There were a couple of significant changes made in the show — the aging-up of Claudia's (Bailey Bass) character and the change to Louis' (Jacob Anderson) race among the most notable — but all of these things managed to bring out a new way to enjoy the story excellently.

Created by Rolin Jones, the seven-episode season follows the long lives of Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) as vampires in New Orleans. The two develop a relationship and, years later, add a new member to the family —a teenage vampire named Claudia. All of this is being recollected by Louis in the present time, telling it to his old friend and journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), even though some parts of it are not as true as Louis thinks they are. By the finale, the show answered some of the most burning questions viewers had — but there are still things that left us hanging or on the edge and looking ahead to Season 2 for answers.

Where Did Claudia Go?

Claudia is a 14-year-old girl who is turned into a vampire by Lestat after being saved by Louis from a burning building in Storyville. The bloodthirsty vampire duo quickly becomes a trio. Together, they live their vampire lives and grow up —mentally, that is. Throughout the years, Claudia grows to resent Louis and Lestat for turning her into a vampire because it means she'll forever be stuck in the body of her teenage self.

This resentment then becomes the fuel to Claudia's anger and desperation. This leads to her wanting to kill Lestat, her maker, and she persuades Louis to be part of the plan, concocting an elaborate, impressive plan that she's been boiling for quite some time. In the finale, Claudia manages to poison Lestat. Claudia tells Louis that they need to burn Lestat's body to finally end it all. However, Louis — still blindly in love with Lestat — pushes her against the wall, telling her to stop. It's the last time we see Claudia on screen, so, naturally, there's still the question of where she might have gone and what she will do after everything that she's been through. Did she finally leave for Paris with Louis? Unfortunately, this will most likely only be answered in Season 2.

Will Lestat Come Back and Seek Revenge?

Throughout the season, Daniel repeatedly questions Louis' unreliable narration, especially on his relationship with his maker. Daniel, a walking lie detector, tells Louis that he didn't actually kill Lestat because he's still in love with him, and instead spared his life. In an incredibly-executed scene in Episode 6, Daniel says that Louis knew what he was doing when he put Lestat in a coffin that locks from the inside and then dumped it in a place where there are big rats. There's only a brief shot of Lestat grabbing a rat and bringing it back into the coffin to feed himself.

In the 1994 film adaptation, Lestat attacks Molloy after he concludes the interview with Louis. Seeing as there were a couple of changes made to this version, we can only guess as to how Lestat will return and in what fashion — but what's sure is that we haven't seen the last of Reid's Lestat.

Who Is the Vampire Armand?

The finale revealed that Louis' "human" companion, Rashid (Assad Zaman), is actually a 500-year-old vampire Armand. This is something that many fans have been speculating about since the first time he appeared on-screen, but now it can be put to rest.

In Anne Rice's books, Armand is an incredibly powerful elder vampire who crosses paths with Louis, Claudia, and even Daniel at some point. In the show, we know that the latter and Armand already knew each other upon meeting in a bar decades ago. Much like Lestat, he also has the mysterious "cloud gift," but other than the twist, Armand's story — and how he and Louis came to meet — is still pretty much a mystery for the fans who are less familiar with the books themselves.

What Is the History Between Daniel, Armand, and Louis?

A brief scene at the end of Episode 6 provoked more questions than ever before. For a quick recap: a younger version of Daniel goes to a dive bar in San Francisco; Louis is there and offers to buy him a drink. They talk for a bit when Louis mentions that Daniel can interview him because he's a vampire.

As they are about to leave the bar, Rashid appears and talks to Louis. This confirms that Daniel and Rashid, aka Armand, have met before, but Daniel doesn't seem to remember this vital information. What is their history? How many times have they met over the years? Hopefully, these would be addressed in the next season.

Will We Meet Even More Vampires in Season 2?

Early in Season 1, Louis asks Lestat if they are the only vampires walking on Earth. Cautiously, Lestat states that there are a few hundred roaming around, but he doesn't really talk to all of them. Throughout the series, we do see other vampires. When Claudia leaves home, she has a fateful encounter with Bruce (Damon Daunno), a fellow vampire. We also see Antoinette (Maura Grace Athari) as a vampire, thanks to Lestat, though she dies shortly after the reveal. In the books, there are a couple of other vampires that the main characters meet — and since it was already hinted at by Lestat, we would surely see some of them on screen soon.

What Will Happen to Daniel Given His Health Problems?

When Daniel is invited to interview Louis in the present time, Louis casually tells the journalist that he knows about his current condition. Daniel reluctantly confirms that he has Parkinson's disease and has been battling it for quite some time. This progressive disorder doesn't have a cure, but we see Daniel receiving treatment from a doctor in Dubai as requested by Louis. It's unclear what will happen to Daniel in Season 2, but there could be a chance that he'll be turned into a vampire before his Parkinson's catches up to him. We know he asked Louis to make him a vampire all those years ago, so will the interviewee do the honors? Or could Lestat or even Armand turn Daniel themselves?

Was it Actually Raining That Night?

One of the things that this adaptation of Interview with the Vampire truly succeeds at is building up Louis' unreliable narration in a way that is filled with enough tension. Daniel keeps calling Louis out on his lies, telling him that there are many inconsistencies in his stories. Louis' recollection is painstakingly clouded by his vampire bond with his maker, so oftentimes, he tweaks his stories to convince himself that Lestat is not as bad as others think he is. This way of thinking comes from a place of trauma, and it ultimately casts a shadow on Louis' storytelling.

For instance, there is a scene where Louis suspects that Lestat followed him into the woods because he saw his muddy boots. But Daniel asks him a simple yet thought-provoking question: Was it even raining that night in the first place? This exact scene is how we, as viewers, start to realize that even Louis may not know what parts were real or just a product of willful changes in order to present a more favorable version of his own past.