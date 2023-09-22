The Big Picture The first season of Interview with the Vampire received positive reviews for its pacing and performances, becoming a beloved addition to the vampire genre.

Season 2 should explore more of the relationship between Daniel and Armand, two important characters in the show, revealing their complicated history.

In the books, Daniel and Armand have a messy and toxic relationship, and while the show may portray it differently, their dynamic is bound to play a significant role in the plot of Season 2.

Interview with the Vampire made a bloody and remarkable entrance on our screens last October, and it really did make an impact on the genre as a whole. The first season was met with mostly positive reviews, owing to its incredible pacing and outstanding performances. It became a very welcome addition to the ever-adored vampire genre, and it certainly surpassed a lot of expectations. The AMC show was introduced to even more watchers when Max decided to drop it on their platform from September 1 to October 31.

There are a lot of things that are sure to go down in Season 2, the teaser trailer alone introduces new curiosities, characters, and drama. At the same time, it lays out some previous questions we had from the end of Season 1. One of the things that the viewers will hopefully see being expanded is the relationship between Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and Armand (Assad Zaman) — but the question is, why are these two important to the storyline?

Where Did We Leave Off With Daniel and Armand in 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 1?

Season 1 sets up these two characters well, so there is enough information about them to better gauge who they are and what they are really like. Daniel is a journalist who once interviewed Louis (Jacob Anderson), although the encounter concluded poorly for both of them. However, at the beginning of the season, Louis requests that Daniel travel to Dubai in order to interview him a second time, just to finally set the record straight about the things he said all those years ago. The new interview is going as smoothly as it can be, and throughout the past few days, Daniel has noticed some suspicious things about "Rashid," who is positioned as Louis’ manservant. This guy is able to experience exposure to sunlight and is perceived as a typical human being with normal attributes — but that doesn't last long. Throughout the episodes, we see more of Rashid, and at one point even bear witness to Louis drinking from him, and Daniel is impressed by the fact that he doesn't even flinch.

Daniel continues to interview Louis, but everything comes crashing down by the season finale. In the episode, Claudia (Bailey Bass) is plotting how to finally kill her maker, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), with Louis by her side. This small, dysfunctional family, before leaving their house and city for good, decides to throw a Mardi Gras party. At the actual party, these three, all dressed fancily, pick some people as sort of their targets, convincing them that they know the secret to immortality. But the truth is that Claudia has drugged someone in that group in the hope that Lestat will choose him to drink from. After much fuss and betrayal, Louis and Claudia kill Lestat and end their years of torture. Daniel, however, does not believe that Louis would just kill off his lover and maker that easily and begins to question him nonstop. While he is arguing with Louis and the validity of his answers, Rashid can be seen in the background dropping his gloves, removing his contacts, and suddenly floating — a clear indication that he is, in fact, an old vampire. The two vampires also reveal that Daniel met Rashid, now revealed as Armand, years before, but Daniel forgot. In the very last shot, Louis also says that Armand is the love of his life, surprising Daniel and effectively opening up a new set of questions.

Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire only shows us glimpses of Daniel and Armand and their rather mysterious relationship, even during those flashbacks. However, these little moments alone prove that they shared something deeper before, even if Daniel does not remember any of it. It would be really great to see more of their dynamic in the highly-anticipated Season 2, especially since they share a very interesting history in the books.

Daniel and Armand Have a Messy Relationship in Anne Rice's Books

Daniel and Armand go way back, something that is well-detailed in the books by Anne Rice. For a rundown, Armand is a 500-year-old vampire who, in the books, went through a lot of pain, betrayal, and everything in between. He was on the verge of death when his maker Marius turned him into a vampire; afterward, he learns about his new existence and how to survive in this dark world. Throughout the years, Armand goes to Paris and becomes the leader of the Théâtre des Vampires. This is where he also encounters Louis and Claudia; later on, convinces the other vampires in his cohort to kill Claudia and her companion so he can have Louis to himself, without distractions.

Years later, Armand meets Daniel, a young reporter, through Louis — and a complicated relationship begins. After initially interviewing Louis, Daniel is left desperate to become a vampire, but no one wants to turn him into one. He becomes a subject of interest to Armand, though, and follows him around for a few years. These two also become a couple later on and stay like that for almost a decade. They travel the world together, but Armand still refuses to make his lover a vampire. It's pretty much the essence of a slow burn.

In the AMC show, the nature of the relationship between these two has yet to be shown, but it is sure to come in Season 2, alongside more of Armand and Louis' backstory. That said, Armand and Daniel do have a pretty messed-up and toxic relationship, and Armand himself makes some questionable decisions, but they are significant parts of the books, and their dynamic does play a major role in the plot. The way in which their story progresses in the show, however, could end up looking a little different. Daniel, at the present time the series takes place, is now a bit older and struggling with the effects of Parkinson’s, so it may take some time for him to piece things together about their past. Regardless of whether it's another slow burn, it would be great to see how exactly Armand and Daniel first met, how they connected, and how everything went south later on in Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire.

Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire can be streamed for a limited time on Max. Season 2 will air sometime in 2024, though there is no concrete date yet.