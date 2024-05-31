Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

The Big Picture Armand, previously hidden in Interview with the Vampire Season 1, takes on a significant role in Season 2.

Armand's complex relationship with Louis as well as his manipulative ways make him a powerful force.

Assad Zaman's portrayal adds depth to Armand, enhancing the chemistry and intrigue of the show.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is back with its dark twists and turns, and it continues to give the audience exactly what they want in a seductive gothic drama. In Season 2, the vampires are already wreaking havoc as well as recounting their odysseys — and they are just as chaotic (and slightly untrustworthy) as ever. But among the beloved characters in the show, the ancient vampire Armand stands out, now that he has become an integral part of it all. Played by the talented Assad Zaman, this mysterious figure boasts a more prominent role this time around after the surprising reveal of his true identity at the end of Season 1. His growing presence only makes the story more interesting, complicated, and alluring.

In 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 1, Armand Pretends To Be Someone Else

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire follows investigative journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) as he is flown to Dubai for a do-over of his first interview with vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) per the latter’s request. Throughout the episodes, Louis recounts his life as accurately as he can — his life as a human, being turned into a vampire, and his tumultuous relationships with his maker and lover Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) as well as young Claudia (played by Bailey Bass in Season 1 and Delainey Hayles in Season 2). Apart from these characters, there is one seen just lurking in the background, and that is none other than Rashid. This “human” is barely on screen, but whenever he is, whether to argue with Daniel or defend Louis, Rashid is simply there, sitting in a corner with his iPad while Louis is being grilled with question after question.

Despite Rashid’s seemingly unimportant presence for the majority of Season 1, Daniel starts to become suspicious of him. For instance, after Louis drinks from Rashid, the supposed "human" doesn't seem to be overwhelmed or dizzy at all. This would not be as confusing if it weren’t for a human with more build than Rashid feeling lightheaded after Louis fed from him. When Daniel later dreams about his first-ever encounter with Louis back in the '70s, everything seems relatively normal until Rashid shows up, looking the same as he does in the present day — as if he had never aged. It might only be a dream, but this makes Daniel grow even more skeptical of Rashid.

Daniel believes that Rashid is hiding something big and important, and his suspicions are correct. By the end of Season 1, when Daniel is ragging Louis on, Rashid is in the background, removing his gloves and contact lenses before levitating. This reveal is accompanied by the truth of his real name: the vampire Armand. This last-minute twist makes every prior scene with Armand even more important and interesting. One can go back to revisit earlier episodes and read his appearances very differently now. The simplest moments now have another layer of meaning, like Armand defending Louis from Daniel’s barrage of questions, and our new awareness of his true identity allows us to view these scenes in a new light.

The Vampire Armand Joins the Interview in Season 2

After the big reveal, it is obvious that Armand is now a prominent character in Season 2. Instead of just lurking in the background and quietly staring daggers at Daniel, Armand is actively participating in the interview alongside Louis, who is also revealed to be his long-time lover. Daniel is also now hearing Armand's side of the story, and he especially goes in-depth in the season's third episode, “No Pain.” Here, the ancient vampire shares how he once led a coven in Paris, living a very isolated life from the rest of the world. But then, he was curious and enamored by a bold vampire named Lestat, who dazzled as a theater performer. Although Lestat is a complicated being, Armand admits that he eventually fell in love with him. Centuries later, after Lestat abandons him, he meets Louis and Claudia when the two make their way to Paris and invites them to join the Théâtre des Vampires. He and Louis grow very close, and despite the coven telling him to kill Louis, he resists it.

This is merely the start of a complicated relationship, but there are pieces of Armand's story that also don't quite add up. Armand was able to pull the truth out from Louis regarding his true maker, all while being alarmingly gentle even though his dominating presence suggests otherwise. How he controls the people around him is done in a subtle yet terrifying way, so it is no wonder why Armand is one of the most powerful vampires in the show. Besides his relationship with Louis in the past, their present status is also quite questionable. Since Armand is so secretive, it's also very likely that he has hidden a lot from Louis, especially regarding Claudia and Lestat, and Daniel is sure to pick up on that as the interview continues.

Armand is shaping up to be the most important character in Interview with the Vampire, as he is intricately connected to everyone. He is a very strange yet alluring character, and Zaman knows how to play him with such painful precision. The explosive dynamic between Anderson and Reid may not be replicated in the same way, but Anderson and Zaman, as scene partners, create a different yet fresh chemistry. A bigger question still hangs over the show, however: what, exactly, happened to Daniel during his first interview with Armand — and what role Armand may have had in causing Daniel to forget some of the most important details? Regardless of what happens as the plot thickens in Season 2, it's become clear that casting Zaman as a centuries-old vampire hiding in plain sight is the best decision Interview with the Vampire could have made.

