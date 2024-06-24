Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Interview With the Vampire Season 7, Episode 7, "I Could Not Prevent It."

The Big Picture The end of Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire brings a heartbreaking trial for Louis and Claudia.

Sam Reid discusses Lestat's feelings about Claudia's tragic fate, saying it's something he'll never get over.

Fans will miss Claudia's character in the show, as Season 2 comes to a close on AMC+.

Interview With the Vampire has brought the world of Anne Rice's vampires to life in stunning detail through the last two seasons of the AMC series. But the end of Season 2 marks a sad inevitability for fans of the book series as well as the 1994 film: It is the trial of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles). The two characters escaped Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and fled to France but they end up connecting with his old theatre troupe resulting in the duo being put on trial for what happened to Lestat.

The trial finds Louis saved from death by the audience, but Claudia, and her companion Madeline (Roxane Duran), are not so lucky. In an interview with ScreenRant, Reid talked about his thoughts on the trial and, more specifically, what happened to Claudia and how Lestat feels about it. "Delainey's so fantastic, and Claudia is such a brilliant character," Reid said. "I don't think Lestat's ever really going to get over the fact that she dies — nor am I." Reid is echoing what many fans have always felt about Claudia's death. It is something many of us were dreading heading into Season 2 and to watch it play out was more painful than expected.

Reid went on to explain that knowing this moment was coming didn't make it any easier, "I think we laid that track down very early. We always knew this is how it was going to go from Season 1, but it's devastating, and it's something he's never going to get over," he said. "And yet, there is no world in which he's going to let Louis die. There's no reality in which Louis is going to die. It is not possible."

Claudia's Tragic Fate in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2

Fans love Claudia because she is the character in Interview With the Vampire with the most growth. A young 14-year-old girl when she is turned after Louis finds her in a fire, Claudia is burdened by being in the body of a child for her entire life while her mind continues to age and grow. It leads her to be trapped in a childlike role at the theatre. She lashes out, and just when she finally has a companion of her own, she is the victim of Lestat and Louis' drama once more. Reid is so right about how Hayles brought her to life (taking over for Bailey Bass after Season 1) and it will be interesting to see how the show functions going forward without Claudia.

You can watch Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire on AMC+ now, just in time for the finale this coming Sunday.

Interview with the Vampire 9 10 Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

Watch on AMC+