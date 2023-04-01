Despite a hugely successful wrap on AMC's Interview with the Vampire, show star Bailey Bass will not be returning for the show's second blood-sucking reprisal. In a statement, the studio announced that the "talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life" would not be able to make a comeback on gothic vampire series, which is an adaptation of the globally treasured series from esteemed author Anne Rice.

In a statement, Bass explained: “Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I'm extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.” The news is set to be a devastating blow for avid lovers of both the novel and series with them being given the unique chance to witness Claudia grow from a young child to a teenager and ultimate transformation at the behest of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Louis du Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as part of her layered character arc.

Who Will Play Claudia Next?

However, with Claudia playing such a central role in the story it's hardly a surprise the network has decided to recast her. Going forward, Delainey Hayles is set to take the mantle as Claudia. Hayles' previous acting credits include roles in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in London’s stage theatres and British drama Holby City. Hayles is set to join series regulars Anderson, Reid, Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), Assad Zaman (Armand) and Ben Daniels (Santiago).

Image via AMC

The news comes as the production giant revealed that production of the second season would kick off next week with all new locations on the cards including Prague, Paris and New Orleans. The second season is set to see audiences embark on an epic eight-episode run with Breaking Bad's Mark Johnson at the helm as producer.

Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for future updates. In the meantime, you can explore the extensive list of Anne Rice's immortal universe here.