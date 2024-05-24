The Big Picture Lestat finds new ways to invade Louis' thoughts in the new Interview With The Vampire episode.

Season 2 explores the Theatre des Vampires and Claudia's search for Old World vampires.

The series' showrunner teases bigger drama among vampires as they age in the series.

At this point, we know Lestat (Sam Reid) too well to get shocked at anything the vampire does for attention. But it never ceases to amuse us the creative ways he finds of getting inside Louis de Pointe du Lac's (Jacob Anderson) head. Today, AMC shared with Collider an exclusive sneak peek from this weekend's Interview With the Vampire episode that has Lestat redefining the concept of intrusive thought. The episode drops this Sunday, and we can now unveil the sneak peek for you.

In the scene, Louis is trying to have a quiet night out with Armand (Assad Zaman) but they keep being bothered. First, by a man who engages them just to be rude a few moments later. Louis and Armand decide then to take their conversation to a telepathic level. The problem is... Lestat has composed a song that speaks directly with Louis, and it ends up invading his thoughts — maybe in more ways than one.

It's important to remember that this is just the beginning of Season 2, so Lestat still has plenty to do to bother Louis in the upcoming episodes. Lestat's return could be a product of Louis' imagination, or at the very least the result of the connection formed between them during their toxic relationship. So we'll have to see how the season plays out to understand exactly if Lestat will indeed manage to make his way back to torment Louis (more) or if the title character will be able to, little by little, make his ex the shadow of a memory.

The Theater Is Open in 'Interview With The Vampire'

Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire still has a lot to unpack, with Claudia (Delainey Hayles) just beginning her search for Old World vampires across Europe during World War II. As the trailer underscored, one of the focuses from the new batch of episodes will be the Theatre Des Vampires — a safe and artistic space in which vampires are welcome to be themselves without the fear of being targeted by humans. We're also yet to know if this time around the series will have stronger and more obvious connections with Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, whose upcoming Season 2 is yet to get a release window.

Interview With The Vampire is developed for television by Rolin Jones (Weeds). In an interview to Out Magazine, the showrunner teased that the drama between the vampires and how they deal with their broken hearts will be bigger and more intense than in Season 1 because “they’re really, really old,” and will get "more messed up the older they get, as opposed to more detached and cold and restrained.”

AMC debuts the new episode of Interview With the Vampire this Sunday. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek above.

Interview with the Vampire

Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy.

Release Date 2022-00-00

Creator Rolin Jones

Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman

Seasons 2

