Audiences will have to wait a little bit more for the return of Interview With the Vampire, as Deadline reports that production on the second season of the AMC series has been halted due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. After the debut season of the gothic horror series premiered in the fall of last year, it remains to be seen if the second installment will be delayed. It's currently unknown if production will continue after the strike is over, as the conflict affects yet another production because the studios refuse to give decent wages to the people who work on their projects.

Based on the 1976 novel of the same name written by Anne Rice, Interview With the Vampire follows Louis de Ponte du Lac (Jacob Anderson), an immortal vampire willing to tell his story to anyone who might want to listen to it. A century before the main character begins his narration, Louis falls in love with another vampire, Lestat (Sam Reid), fascinated by the fact that his potential partner wasn't a regular human. Deciding to risk it all for the feelings he had developed, Louis agrees to allow Lestat to turn him into a vampire, becoming a thirsty monster that would survive for decades to come.

By the time the first installment of the series ended, Louis and Lestat are looking for a new place to live after the people of New Orleans begin to notice that they're not growing old. The show then took time to explain the many different ways a vampire from this universe could be killed, including starvation, fire and drinking blood from a dead person. Plenty of reveals took place afterward, with Antoinette (Maura Grace Athari) and Rashid (Assad Zaman) turning out to be mythical creatures as well. Even if Louis is still alive by the time the narration begins, everything surrounding his story in the twentieth century is still unpredictable.

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot, and What to Expect

SAG-AFTRA is Making History

While it might be disappointing for viewers to learn that their favorite shows might suffer delays, it's important to remember that it's happening for a good reason, as both actors and writers are fighting for their rights as workers. While the Writers Guild of America strike was already very relevant on its own when it began in May, it became historic when the members of the SAG-AFTRA joined recently. Together, the two guilds will be able to bring major changes regarding how the industry operates, ensuring a better future for everyone who wants to work in the making of movies and television series.

You can check out Collider's interview with the cast of Interview With the Vampire below: