Editor's Note: The following article contains major spoilers for Interview With the Vampire Season 2

Fans are barely over the death of Claudia (Delainey Hayles) in last week's episode of Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire and now they have to deal with another loss: there's only one episode left of the series before it goes on hiatus. In order to tease viewers for the final episode of Season 2, AMC decided to share with Collider a sneak peek of the aftermath of Claudia's death. The season finale airs this Sunday, and we can now share the sneak peek with you.

In the sneak peek, we can see that Louis (Jacob Anderson) is as baffled as we are by the death of Claudia. Viewers, too, were taken aback by her death because it felt like her journey was just getting started. In a sense, she was kind of like Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis' child and still needed to break free from them in order to do her own exploration of the world and humanity — but she never got the chance.

To add injury to insult, Claudia died in the most cruel way possible, and that explains Louis' demeanor in the sneak peek. The vampire reveals to Daniel (Eric Bogosian) that her death was overwhelming to his very bones. He felt it in every bit of his body, and even goes so far as to mention that he retained a "memento" of Claudia's death in order to remind himself of the guilt he feels. However, since no character in Interview With The Vampire is that easy to read, Daniel quickly points out that Louis could be lying about that part for dramatic effect and to impress Armand (Assad Zaman).

Is 'Interview With The Vampire' Returning For Season 3?

The good thing for Interview With The Vampire fans is that, despite the hiatus starting next week, Season 3 has already been confirmed by AMC and will start production soon. At the same time, it's not like the wheels of the Immortal Universe will stop turning: Interview's sister series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is still returning for Season 2 next year, and earlier this month AMC confirmed that a third series of the franchise titled Anne Rice's The Talamasca is already in production. So this universe won't come to an end any time soon.

Considering that the three series (and others that might come down the line) will form an intricate web of timelines and mythic creatures, it wouldn't be a surprise if Claudia popped up every now and then when her timeline gets visited. At the same time, it doesn't make it easier to accept the fact that she's gone from the flagship series.

The final episode from Season 2 of Interview With The Vampire airs this Sunday, June 30. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek above.