Season 2 will delve into Lestat's past in 1700s Paris, exploring his motivations for starting the theater company as a vampire.

Louis faces emotional torture and the ultimate punishment for killing Lestat, as they struggle to keep their dark secret.

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 ended with one of the biggest cliffhangers as one main character who's not supposed to die was killed. The tumultuous love affair between Louis and Lestat ended in murder as Lestat met his demise while Louis and Claudia moved on. In Season 2, Louis and Claudia flee to Paris to escape the consequences of killing Lestat. New relationships develop as they settle in the city. In as much as the story is about Louis, Lestat has always been an important part of it, and with his death, the story lost one of the most entertaining characters. In an interview with TV Insider, however, the creatives behind the show teased Lestat's return as Louis and Claudia find themselves in the middle of Lestat's world.

Notably, Lestat is French, and what are the chances that Louis and Claudia escape New Orleans only to find themselves on Lestat's turf? In Paris, they get involved with the Theatre de Vampires, a performing group that they later learn was founded by Lestat. The show will dive into Lestat's past to look into his motivation for starting the group. The season will utilize flashbacks to flesh out Lestat's French beginnings, vampiric beginnings, and performance in the group. Sam Reid teased that, saying:

“There was a lot of negotiation about what we were going to show of [Lestat], pre-Louis. Before he became a vampire, he was an actor onstage in Paris. I suppose everyone’s seen the trailer now, so you do get the idea that there’s going to be some 1700s Paris plot that turns up. Once he starts getting vampiric powers he realizes there’s a whole other world out there that he wants to go and explore. And he is pretty fickle, so whether or not he lasts as an actor very long after becoming a vampire is a longer story. But at the start, he has very specific reasons for starting that theater company. Very, very specific reasons.”

The Ghost of Lestat Still Exists

Lestat was Louis' first consuming love, even if their story had a tragic ending. One of Louis' best qualities is his insistence on holding on to his humanity even when he is no longer that. The pitfall is that he suffers more than most vampires, and killing Lestat weighs heavily on him. Suddenly thrown into the midst of Lestat's world, where he can't escape him since everything reminds him of Lestat, Louis must contend with the emotional torture of harboring a secret. At the same time, Lestat's domineering presence and manifestation never let him rest.

No one can run fast enough to outrun their past, something Louis and Claudia learn firsthand. They're harboring a secret about a grave crime they committed. Vampire rules demand that one vampire can not kill another vampire, and the punishment for that crime is the ultimate price. The stakes (see that there?) have never been higher because if anyone were to find out that they killed Lestat, who, in addition to being a vampire, is a revered figure in Theatre de Vampires as the founder, the punishment would be harsh and swift.

Collider's Carly Lane teased an interconnected story in her review of Season 2 as Louis and Claudia settle in Paris but learn that it might be true that all vampires know each other when they learn the depths of past relationships and dynamics that exist.

