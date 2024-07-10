Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 finale of Interview With the Vampire.

If there is anything that Interview with the Vampire has perfected, it is how to tug at the strings of the audience's emotions over and over again — ever so slowly and painfully. With two hit seasons already out, it is fair to say that things are now getting more unhinged with our beloved vampires, ranging from heartbreaking goodbyes to surprise revelations. This show possesses such a mysterious flair that it leaves us questioning whether or not what we are watching is real, and, at some point, it just makes you want to rip your hair out. And no matter how much this juicy gothic horror has gaslit us back and forth, watching these very complicated vampires tell their stories is incredibly enticing and interesting through and through. I can't help but be moved.

Please, Just Tell Me Which Vampire Is Telling the Truth!

The majority of Interview with the Vampire revolves around, well, a chaotic interview done by investigative journalist Daniel Molloy (played by both Eric Bogosian and Luke Brandon Field) in present Dubai. In the first season, his main subject is the gorgeous vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he recounts his human life and vampire life. Since the audience only has Louis' recollections as a basis, no one can really confirm if what he is saying is right. But it's Louis. From the very first moment I saw him, I fell in love, and I stupidly believed everything he was saying because why wouldn't you? He describes his memories with such care and preciseness that I just blindly went along with it.

However, Season 2 takes it up a notch by adding other perspectives, which sent me into a spiral. Now, the 500-year-old Armand (Assad Zaman), who is (or was, after the stressful finale) Louis' partner, is added into the mix. Armand is yet another vampire who oozes a great amount of mystery, charm, and even sexiness, and I was undeniably seduced by how he carries himself. And even though Claudia (played by Bailey Bass in Season 1 and Delainey Hayles in Season 2) is not physically there to tell her story, her journals serve as her voice. Claudia's journals are important, with Daniel often using them to cross-reference what the vampires are saying or using them to connect certain dots. For instance, in “What Can the Damned Really Say to the Damned,” Louis explains that after he did not follow the plan to kill Lestat (Sam Reid), Claudia becomes distant, though they still travel Europe together. So, Louis reads her entries during those times instead to get an idea of what is going on in her head. However, since Claudia is not present, it is up to us whether we will regard her journals as true.

One of the biggest revelations of the show was in the Season 2 finale. Armand shares that he saves the life of Louis during the trial set up by the coven. Instead of letting the audience sentence Louis to death, he apparently uses his abilities to make them say “banishment.” However, he can’t do the same to Claudia (“I could not prevent it." Sure, Armand). Armand says that since he is under punishment, he is not present during the rehearsal. However, Daniel receives an annotated script that reveals that Armand is actually the director of the play — he is behind the whole thing. All these years, Louis believed that Armand was the one who saved him, but it turned out to be Lestat, and he was just too damned proud to admit it. One might argue that the conflicting narratives are unnecessary, but I honestly think that the more chaotic, the better. Plus, the AMC show knows how to execute them cautiously, tantalizingly, and even seductively.

The thing is, every story that comes out of Louis and Armand is not so easy to fact-check because, as the show progresses, we learn that even these two cannot get their memories straight. There are times when Daniel simply asks a follow-up question, and they have to think for a moment — such as the “Was it raining, Louis?” scene from Season 1 (which, despite the scene not really being a big thing, turned my world upside down). That simple question changed my perspective, there's now this lingering doubt about Louis' storytelling from that point forward. Yet, I can’t help but keep watching and become part of the vampire drama. It is something that only a few shows can pull off with such ease. Plus, with all these “who is right and who is wrong” dilemmas, the audience engages in discussions about their opinions about different characters, which further proves just how effective and continuously interesting the show is.

It's Not My Fault That I Let The 'Interview with the Vampire's Tale Seduce Me