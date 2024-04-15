The Big Picture Louis struggles to escape painful memories and discrepancies in his past in season 2 of Interview With the Vampire'

A new trailer teases chaos, bloodshed, and pain amid new love in vibrant Paris for Louis and the vampire coven.

The upcoming season poster hints at Louis' troubled state, Lestat's haunting presence, and Claudia's ruthless progression.

For Louis Du Pointe Du Lac (Jacob Anderson), escaping memories is the toughest thing. Not only are they painful to recall, but sometimes he doesn't accurately recall them, and Daniel Molloy's (Eric Bogosian) keen journalistic ear never fails to catch any discrepancies. Interview With the Vampire returns next month, and the official trailer for Season 2 promises chaos, bloodshed, and pain amid new love in a new city. A new poster for the upcoming season teases the dynamics and what to expect, as vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) seems inescapable even in vibrant Paris.

The poster features the main characters for the season, led by Louis. He has a blank, almost troubled look, and it doesn't take a genius to guess what might be troubling him. For one, he is lost without Lestat, despite their very bloody ending in the Season 1 finale. He is left caring for the young vampire they made but begins to suffer a crisis since he doesn't know what to do with himself. To Louis' right, Claudia (Delainey Hayles) stares directly ahead, clad in proper society attire. To the left is Armand (Assad Zaman), who has his back turned, but his head is twisted to look to his right, even if his eyes don't fall on anyone in particular.

The poster's background features some interesting imagery, with worn-out posters that advertise Théâtre des Vampires an ancient performing vampire coven that welcomes Claudia. However, the most interesting thing in the background is Lestat's face, which occupies a large portion of the background. His face appeared painted and somehow dull, as if from a dream or distant memory. It features his signature smirk as a mask rests close to his chin, almost as if he's taking it off or on for a short time. The French phrase "venez a moi," which translates to "come to me," is visible, almost like something Lestat is saying to Louis after being abandoned and left for dead in North America.

'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Will Be Bloody Thrilling

A trailer for the season has already debuted, and it teases more of what made the series a hit with fans in the first place. The tale goes to Paris as Louis and Claudia seek to escape their past life. However, every city has its allure, and soon, the new visitor falls in with an ancient vampire coven that Claudia likes. Louis feels lost after Claudia becomes errant while memories of his past life with Lestat hound him. But are they just memories? Vampire Armand is close, lending his shoulder, but what if that leads to more? Claudia learns ruthlessness while the most ruthless monster makes a comeback.

Witness Louis' memories flooding back beginning May 12 when Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire premieres on AMC+. Catch up with the first season on AMC+.

Interview with the Vampire Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman Seasons 2

