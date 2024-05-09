A year and a half and seven episodes later, Interview with the Vampire is finally returning to the screen with another brazen chapter of love, betrayal, and much more blood. The AMC original was renewed in 2022, right after its first season premiere, and the series became a huge success. Said to be a bigger and bolder season, Interview with the Vampire will once again explore “love, blood, and the perils of immortality” when the protagonists return in Season 2.

The first season of Interview with the Vampire was highly acclaimed and well received, with the audience lauding Anderson and Reid’s performances and comparing them with their film counterparts from the 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. And now, as the long-awaited, brand-new season arrives this May, check out when, where, and how you can watch and stream Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

Interview with the Vampire

Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

When Is Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Streaming Online?

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is releasing on AMC+ on May 12th, 2024. If you haven't watched the first season yet, you can now get updated on all seven episodes of Interview with the Vampire Season 1, currently streaming on AMC+. The streamer is also home to Mayfair Witches, another popular show in the Immortal Universe, among other genre favorites like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City, as well as the supernatural anthology, The Terror.

Is Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Premiering on TV?

The gothic horror fantasy series is an AMC original and is available on both AMC and AMC+. Therefore, Interview with the Vampire Season 2 will also be released simultaneously on both network and streaming on May 12, 2024.

Can You Watch Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Without AMC+?

Yes, although a network original, Interview with the Vampire is available on several other platforms for fans to enjoy the dark fantasy story. You can stream the first season of the series on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Shudder, Sundance Now, Spectrum, and Hoopla, with a subscription. The first season is also available on Apple TV, Amazon, and Vudu (Fandango At Home). But if you want to watch the second season, then you can subscribe to AMC+ and get the latest episodes as and when they are released.

Watch the Trailer for Interview with the Vampire Season 2

Between July 2023 and April 2024, AMC released several trailers, teasers, sneak peeks, and interviews for the second season of Interview with the Vampire. In the most recent trailer from April 2024, fans will be once more taken back to the world of the fan-favorite vampires, but this time, it’s filled with theatrics as Louis and Claudia are seen joining the Theaters de Vampires when they move to Paris. The theme of Season 2, aptly named “Memory is a monster,” will explore how Louis and Claudia constantly confront their past and past demons despite being far away from their original place in New Orleans. The immortal Armad (Asaad Zaman) also enters the scene but is now more powerful than ever. Everything they see, and everywhere they go, they see Lestat’s influence, especially the theater group, hinting at a possible return of their old friend. Meanwhile, in the present, as Louis and Armand sit down to talk to Daniel, Louis finds himself in turmoil, struggling to cope with his past. Daniel feels threatened by Armand and gets desperate for answers about a past event when he was interviewing Louis in 1973.

What’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Episode Schedule?

The second season of Interview with the Vampire has eight episodes of 70 minutes each, one more than season 1, bringing the total episode count to 15. However, Season 2 will follow the same schedule as the first season, where every new episode will be released weekly on Sundays simultaneously on AMC and AMC+. The second season finale is set to arrive on June 30, 2024.

Here’s the latest episode schedule, as announced:

Episode Title Release Date 1 "What Can the Damned Really Say to the Damned" May 12, 2024 2 "Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death" May 19, 2024 3 "No Pain" May 26, 2024 4 "I Want You More Than Anything in the World" June 2, 2024 5 "Don't Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape" June 9, 2024 6 "Like the Light by Which God Made the World Before He Made Light" June 16, 2024 7 "I Could Not Prevent It" June 23, 2024 8 TBA June 30, 2024

Other Vampire Shows like Interview with the Vampire You Can Watch

While Anne Rice’s vampires and supernatural beings have a special place in our hearts (and lives), the immortal, blood-sucking entities have found places in television series time and again. Check out these other shows featuring vampires.

The Vampire Diaries

This CW series, developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, is adapted from the eponymous young adult novels by L. J. Smith and marks the first television adaptation in the franchise. Set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, The Vampire Diaries follows the orphaned teenager, Elena Gilbert, who falls in love with the 162-year-old vampire, Stephan Salvatore. But Elena’s love life gets complicated when Stephan’s older brother returns to town with their long-lost love, Katherine, who is her doppelganger, thus setting off an epic love triangle. Nina Dobrev stars as Elena and Katherine with Paul Wesley as Stephan, which became breakthrough roles for both the lead actors. Unlike Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Diaries is not dark and tension-packed and explores the relationship dynamics between a human and two vampires, thus making it more like a teen romance drama. During its eight-season run, the supernatural drama series earned widespread popularity and several awards and nominations.

The Originals

If you like The Vampire Diaries, The Originals is the perfect follow-up. Also a CW original, this 2013 series is the first spin-off of its parent show created by Julie Plec, who also created The Vampire Diaries. The Originals, like Interview with the Vampire, is also set in the classic gothic backdrop of The Big Easy and follows an ancient family of supernatural beings, focusing on the character Klaus from L.J. Smith’s books. The plot follows the vampire-werewolf hybrid Klaus Mikaelson, heir of a power-hungry family who was once settled in the French Quarter of New Orleans but lost to new vampires. When Kalus returns with his siblings to the Crescent City to reclaim his familial land and rights from the new enemies, complicated supernatural politics ensue. The Originals is as good as it gets for a supernatural drama with gripping plot twists and exciting character arcs. So, even if you don’t watch the parent show, you can still enjoy this spin-off as a standalone story. Joseph Morgan stars as Klaus, with Daniel Gillies and Claire Holt as his siblings, Elijah and Rebekah, respectively.

True Blood

If Alexander Skarsgaard is a household name today, then we have to thank this HBO series for it. True Blood is yet another horror fantasy drama set in Louisiana, based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries novel series by Charlaine Harris. Created and produced by Alan Ball, the series follows Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress living in the fictional town of Bon Temps. Two years earlier, a synthetic blood product named “Tru Blood” was invented, which would allow vampires to become undead and live among humans. Sookie’s life changes when the vampires in her town make their presence known, and she falls in love with a 174-year-old vampire, Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). Skarsgaard earned recognition for his role as Eric Northman. Across its seven seasons, the series explores the struggles of vampires for equal rights and acceptance in the human world against the rise of anti-vampire organizations. Besides being a supernatural drama, True Blood also gained recognition for touching upon real-world issues like identity politics, discrimination, media politics, and family dynamics, only told through the lens of vampires.

