The Big Picture Lestat may be back for Interview with the Vampire's Season 3, navigating emotional turmoil to find his true self.

The show delves deep into complex characters and modernizes Gothic horror, exploring humanity through monsters.

Reid hints at a darker, violent, and bloody R-rated series that stirs strong emotions and reminds us of our humanity.

Rockstar Lestat might be tuning up backstage for AMC’s Interview with the Vampire’s recently announced third season. Before fans can be serenaded, Lestat rose from quite the low point after a tumultuous second season. His actor Sam Reid spoke with Entertainment Weekly about seeing the Real Lestat for the first time in the show.

“I didn’t think too much because what’s the ‘Real Lestat?’” Reid mused, adding:

“I know that Lestat is a very emotional, heart on his sleeve [character]. He just feels a lot all the time, whether it be aggression or intense love or emotions. He likes to get caught away in the feeling of emotion. So, we knew [his reunion with Louis in the finale] was going to be an emotional scene. I don’t know if he’s in his best way. He spent 77 years feeling pretty terrible about himself. That is real Lestat, but it’s also a very damaged Lestat.”

Careful not to give too much away about Season 3, Reid teased, “It's great because we talked about where does this go, where does this character go, and how can we take him with us now. There was a lot of discussion about it, but he’s not always going to be crying and stuck with his emotions.” When Highfill joked about Lestat’s plank of wood from the finale (if you know, you know), Sam quipped, “He will cry at the falling leaves caught in the wind.” Assad Zaman, the actor who plays the Vampire Armand, also appeared in the interview, jokingly adding, “A plastic bag in the wind!”

The Humanity In Monsters

Interview with the Vampire came from the mind of writer Anne Rice, exploring humanity through the lens of these monsters. AMC’s show has been praised for bringing the queer subtext to the forefront as well as modernizing the Gothic horror. The characters of the series are deeply complex, which Reid discussed.

“You kind of want them to be bad,” he shrugged. “I’d be disappointed if Armand, Lestat, Louis, and Claudia if they’re not like, ‘Give me my vampire.’ We’re not the PG version. We’re the R-rated version. It’s violent. It’s bloody. It’s Gothic. Bring it on. That’s what I want to see. It makes you feel very strongly, and I think that we’re so lucky to be in a show that makes audiences and ourselves—because we have very visceral reactions to it as well. It’s so extraordinary to be in something that creates that level of chaos in a reaction.”

Reid pointedly finished, stating, “It’s so hard to feel anything these days because everything is so bleak. At least it makes you remember you’re human. The show about monsters reminds us of our humanity.”