David Costabile and Delainey Hayles join the cast, with Hayles taking on the critical role of Claudia.

AMC is developing a third series based on the supernatural world of Anne Rice's secret society, The Talamasca.

After waiting almost two years, fans can finally start getting hyped up for Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire, and there’s no better way to do that than checking out the new images that AMC released today. Once again, the series will center around Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) narrating the events of his life while we visit different eras in time to follow the extremely long lives of a group of vampires. AMC also revealed when the new episodes will start rolling out: May 12.

Additionally, the network revealed that Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire will feature a special guest star: David Costabile. The actor rose to prominence after playing Gale Boetticher — a key role in Breaking Bad — but also was a frequent guest on the extremely popular series Suits and was a regular in Billions. AMC has not revealed in which timeline Costabile will be present, but chances are he might have to deal with Louis and Lestat (Sam Reid).

Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire will also mark the debut of Delainey Hayles (Holby City), who takes on the role of young vampire Claudia after Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Way of Water) exited the series in early 2023. Claudia’s role in Season 2 is of vital importance since she’s the one who is going to introduce Louis to the Théâtre des Vampires — a safe haven in which vampires can showcase their desires and talents without worrying about being feared or hunted down by humans.

There's More Coming in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe

AMC also took the opportunity to announce that Interview With the Vampire’s sister series Mayfair Witches has started production on Season 2 in New Orleans and also added some pretty big names to the supernatural series’ cast. Thora Birch (The Walking Dead), Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction), and Ted Levine (Mr. Monk's Last Case) have all been announced as key characters for the new episodes. Mayfair Witches is set to return later this year.

Last but not least, fans will also be delighted to know that, as executive producer Mark Johnson told Collider last year, new series from the Anne Rice universe are still being developed. AMC is “actively developing” a third series for the slate, this one based on the supernatural world of Rice’s secret society, The Talamasca. In the novels, the group is responsible for tracking down and keeping tabs on supernatural creatures all over the world. The secret society was introduced to viewers in the first season of Mayfair Witches.

AMC premieres Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire on May 12.

Interview With the Vampire

