It seems Vampires are coming back in fashion! Today, it has been announced that AMC Networks has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a second season! This announcement comes just days before the series premiere on AMC and AMC+ on October 2.

The series is based on the highly acclaimed 1976 gothic horror vampire novel of the same name by Anne Rice. It details the life of a centuries-old Vampire as told to a journalist interviewing him. The novel was previously adapted into the 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. This new adaptation is being described as a “sensuous” and “contemporary” take on the story.

The story centers on vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he chronicles his early life as a mortal man and eventual turning by and relationship with vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) to a journalist (Eric Bogosian). While details of the second season are of course being kept under wraps to avoid spoilers, it is said to take place largely in Europe and continue the “epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality.” The second season will see all three above-mentioned stars return, as well as Bailey Bass, who is playing child vampire Claudia.

The second season will be eight episodes long and see first season showrunner Rolin Jones return. Jones has previously served as showrunner on the HBO series Perry Mason. Additionally, Mark Johnson, who executive produced the first season as well as hit series like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is said to be returning to serve in that position again.

The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe with Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify) and (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) executive producing. About getting renewed for a second season, Johnson gave a statement, saying:

“The opportunity to revisit the passionate and shocking world of Louis, Lestat and Claudia is irresistible. We will happily walk through the doorway that AMC has so kindly opened for us and deliver a season two that takes full advantage of the wonders bestowed upon us by Anne Rice.”

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, also released a statement, saying:

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous. They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more -- no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work.”

AMC Networks is also launching a companion podcast alongside the series hosted by Naomi Ekperigin, writer, comedian, and self-proclaimed “vampire-enthusiast.” The podcast will see Ekpergian joined by members of the cast and writing team to unpack each jaw-dropping episode. The first episode is available now on all podcast platforms.

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire premieres on AMC and AMC+ on October 2.