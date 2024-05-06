The Big Picture Louis de Pointe du Lac grapples with his past as memories of his late lover Lestat resurface in Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire.

Season 2 picks up immediately after the grisly death of Lestat, with Louis trying to piece together what really happened at the Theatre de Vampires.

Viewers can expect a new antagonist played by Ben Daniels, as well as a recast for the role of Claudia in the highly anticipated upcoming season.

Premiering just one week away, AMC unveiled a brand new clip for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2. The timeless saga unfolds with Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), the leading vampire, continuing his interview with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). As Louis tries to piece together his story, the concerned vampire insists on getting every detail right.

The clip shifts to a scene at the Théâtre des Vampires. Despite the cheering crowds, Louis and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) appear shocked at a startling revelation. With memories of Louis’ late lover Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) resurfacing, and the looming presence of his current lover, the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), Louis continues to be haunted by his past.

What Is 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2 About?

Image via AMC

Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire picks up immediately after the events of the first season. While the season finale showed the grisly death of Lestat, Louis's memory of what actually happened might be hazy. Season 2 also delves into Lestat's origin story at Theatre de Vampires, bringing audiences back to 1700s Paris. If anything, Lestat remains a central figure in the upcoming season, with his presumed death weighing over Louis's shoulders. The second season also further explores Armand's real identity. First introduced as Louis’ assistant who went by the name Rashid, it is later revealed that Rashid is a young vampire who may possibly have his own intentions with Louis.

A modern retelling of the 1976 novel, Season 1 first introduced audiences to Louis de Pointe du Lac, who recounts his life as an affluent black man in 1910s New Orleans. His story takes a dramatic turn when he is befriended and charmed by a mysterious vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt. Throughout Season 1, audiences witnessed the highs and lows of their tumultuous relationship, from Louis’s transformation into a vampire at the hands of Lestat to saving the teenage Claudia, whose presence only fueled more trouble to Louis’ and Lestat’s already rocky romance.

Viewers may notice a certain casting change in Season 2. The role of Claudia, initially played by Bailey Bass, has been recast with Hayles. The actress previously appeared in BBC’s Holby City. Season 2 is also joined by a new face, Ben Daniels, who will play the lead antagonist in Théâtre des Vampires. Daniels is best known for his roles in The Crown and Jupiter’s Legacy. Also appearing in recurring roles are David Costabile, Roxane Duran, and Bally Gill.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 officially premieres on AMC and AMC+ on May 12th, 2024. Check out the new Season 2 clip below:

