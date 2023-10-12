The Big Picture AMC's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is set to continue production and will center around Louis and Daniel's ongoing interview, with Claudia playing a significant role.

The series is part of AMC's plan to create an interconnected supernatural lineup of shows, following the success of The Walking Dead.

The production of Season 2 started in April and will be completed in time, thanks to a strike waiver allowing filming alongside other AMC series and the end of the WGA strike.

AMC has dropped the brand new trailer for Season 2 of its drama series Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. The series reintroduced Anne Rice's legendary supernatural beings to the small screen, presenting a vibrant, seductive, and at times haunting series. AMC's vision is to construct an extensive, interconnected supernatural lineup of shows, akin to their success with The Walking Dead. Following this strategy, the second installment in this universe, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, has already received the green light for a second season, and AMC currently has at least three additional series in development.

In Season 2, the ongoing in-depth interview between Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) will be a central focus. Flashbacks suggest that Claudia (Delainey Hayles) will play a significant role, becoming a central figure described as "an awakening" for Louis. Originally portrayed by Bailey Bass, Claudia was recast following the actor's announcement of her departure from the series in early April. Claudia will be instrumental in introducing Louis to the world of the Théâtre des Vampires, a captivating stage production where vampires can openly showcase their cultural prowess and desires without any constraints,

Scheduled for its debut in 2024, the production of Season 2 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire commenced principal photography back in April. Given the onset of the WGA strike in May, it's conceivable that the scripts for most, if not all, of the episodes, were already in place, allowing the production to persist until the announcement of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

'Interview With the Vampire' Has Already Secured Permission to Continue Production

In August, however, the series secured a waiver to continue its production alongside fellow AMC series, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. At that point, the urgency to get these shows back in production made a lot of sense for AMC, as The Walking Dead is probably the network's most profitable and best-known franchise, while Interview with the Vampire was extremely well received by audiences. Given the series still retains its waiver to film, and with the added bonus that the WGA strike has now concluded, the series will clearly finish filming Season 2 in time and AMC is free to promote it fully, to the relief of its millions of fans.

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 drops on AMC+ sometime in 2024. Check out the first-look scene down below.