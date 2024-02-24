The Big Picture Louis struggles with his identity without Claudia and Lestat in Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire .

Claudia's question about Louis's identity brings discomfort as he navigates life without them.

The trailer hints at deeper plotlines and character growth in the upcoming season premiering on May 1.

Paris is supposed to be Louis and Claudia's escape from the madness that ensued in New Orleans that catalyzed their hasty departure. But no matter how far they go, Louis still carries one person with him and, in a new Season 2 sneak peek courtesy of IGN 2024 Fan Fest, the uncomfortable questions come up again. The Interview With the Vampire Season 2 trailer promised more meat to sink our teeth into, but of note was the dialogue that served as the backdrop of the intense trailer. Claudia asks Louis who he is without him (Lestat). It is a question we didn't know Louis' reaction to until this clip was released.

In the clip, Jacob Anderson introduces the viewers to the new season and welcomes them to view the clip. It opens outside a café in Paris as Claudia and Louis have a relaxed night out punctuated by casual conversation and the taking of pictures. Their conversation happens telepathically for the first few moments as Louis toys with Claudia's intellect. They seem to be a certain mission, but Claudia is very bored, so she changes the topic to something more serious.

Who Is Louis Without Claudia and Lestat?

Image via AMC

Claudia tries to separate Louis' identity from that of a father (or brother, as Louis would prefer) and a lover. Most of what Louis had done in the first season was fueled by the desire to be free with Lestat, but when it turned out that Lestat was something different, Louis attached his purpose to saving the baby vampire they had made together. Paris promises freedom. The baby vampire is not a baby anymore and Lestat is nowhere to be seen. This leaves Louis all by himself and the question about who he is without them cuts deep. When Claudia presses, he seems visibly uncomfortable.

The clip cuts to the modern interview with Daniel Molloy, who deduces and makes known what Claudia felt. Another point of note is that Armand has now joined in on the interviews, sitting side to side with Louis. Armand notices something off about Daniel's behavior, and he reads Daniel's mind. He realizes that Daniel is projecting, and his outburst had nothing to do with Louis and Claudia but him and his ex-wife Alice. They press him on it, and he admits he was relieving his own life mistakes.

Interview With the Vampire is set to premiere on May 12, so we will get Louis' response as to who he is without them. Check out the clip below. Interview With the Vampire is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Interview with the Vampire Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

