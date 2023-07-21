As the Anne Rice Immortal Universe starts to take shape at AMC, the network took it to SDCC to get fans hyped up about the new seasons of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. What fans weren’t prepared for was the surprise reveal of a sneak peek for Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire, whose production is currently halted due to the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strike.

The sneak peek teases the continuation of the long interview that Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) is having with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). In flashbacks, it seems like Claudia (Delainey Hayles) will completely take over Season 2, as she is described as “an awakening” for Louis. The ruthless vampire was originally played by Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Way of Water), but got recast after the actor announced her exit from the series in early April. Claudia will introduce Louis to the Théâtre des Vampires, a stage show in which vampires get to express their cultural prowess and desire with no restrictions.

If you watched the 1994 Neil Jordan movie starring Brad Pitt (Bullet Train) and Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), you might remember how unique Claudia (then played by Kirsten Dunst) was: An old soul trapped in a child’s body, which made the character a lot scarier than most vampires. The Théâtre des Vampires was also an element in the movie. Last but not least, the sneak peek offers only a brief mention of Lestat (Sam Reid), since Louis will probably have to deal with the consequences of his actions following the Season 1 season finale.

Close

RELATED: 'Interview With the Vampire' SDCC Booth Invites You Into the Bloody French Quarter

Interview with the Vampire is Sticking With Its 2024 Release Window

Slated for a 2024 premiere, Season 2 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire kicked off principal photography last April. Since the WGA strike started in May, it’s possible that most – if not all – scripts for the episodes had already been written, which is why the cameras continued rolling until the SAG-AFTRA strike was announced. The sneak peek released is likely footage from the first episodes of the upcoming season.

Interview with the Vampire brought back to our screens the supernatural creatures from legendary author Anne Rice’s universe in a vibrant, seductive, incredibly sharp, and at times haunting series. AMC’s plan is to create a massive, interconnected supernatural slate of series, much like they did with The Walking Dead. The second series in the universe was Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, which was also already renewed for Season 2, and the network has at least three more new series in the works.

Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has yet to get a more specific release window, though is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024. You can watch the sneak peek below: