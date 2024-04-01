The Big Picture Louis is haunted by the past in a new Interview with the Vampire Season 2 trailer.

The new season will explore Louis' relationship with Armand, and will expand the role of Daniel Molloy.

Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire premieres on May 12.

Bite into more than leftover Easter candy, because AMC has released a second deliciously grisly new trailer for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Debuting during the season finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived, titular vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) realizes he might not be the reliable narrator he believed. AMC also revealed a new poster with the trailer showcasing Louis and Claudia. The second season returns on May 12 on AMC and AMC+.

Alongside his immortal lover the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), who was revealed in the Season 1 finale, Louis struggles in the trailer as he fights what he wishes to portray and the true memories rising in him once more. Something sinister lies in the present as journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) realizes Armand might have more power than Daniel originally thought. His own past memories plague the writer as he demands what happened between him and Louis in the original interview in 1973.

Daniel isn’t the only one haunted by the past. At the end of Season 1, Louis supposedly killed his maker and lover Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Between this trailer and the extended Season 2 first look, Lestat’s memory looms over Louis. However, fans of the novels know not all in the show is as it seems. However, the more pressing and torturous memory is of his strained relationship with Claudia, portrayed by Delainey Hayles after taking over the role from Season 1’s Bailey Bass. Armand clearly has big plans for the young vampire. As the cover master with ties to every main character in the series, Armand has plans for everyone.

Who Is in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2?

Joining Interview’s Season 2 cast is Ben Daniels as Santiago, the antagonist lead actor in Armand’s Théâtre des Vampires. Roxane Duran portrays Madeleine, who builds a particularly special relationship with Claudia. Young Daniel is portrayed by Luke Brandon Field. Bally Gill will play Rashid, which is an interesting thing to note. Rashid was the pseudonym Armand went by for the majority of Season 1, and Rashid is a minor character in the novels. Unwrapping the mystery of Rashid and what importance he may have to Armand will be another thread for the show to explore. Interview with the Vampire was an instant hit for AMC, part of their Immortal Universe franchise adapting the works of Anne Rice. Along with The Vampire Chronicles, AMC also adapted its sister show, Mayfair Witches, starring Alexandra Daddario.

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 is streaming now on AMC+ in the U.S. Season 2 premieres on AMC and AMC+ on May 12. Check out the latest Season 2 trailer below:

