The Big Picture Louis faces guilt and love triangles in Interview with the Vampire Season 2, grappling with past actions and multiple relationships.

Daniel Molloy gets a bigger role, with focus on his history with Armand, adding depth to the character.

The Immortal Universe expands on AMC with The Mayfair Witches series, while Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire premieres on May 12.

Memory really is the monster in the latest extended look at Season 2 of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire. Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) might want the journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) to think all is well with him and his revealed love interest, the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). However, Louis has always been the unreliable narrator and all is not what it seems in this new 3 minute trailer for Season 2.

Torn between his past, his present, and his future, the extended look shows Louis grappling with his guilt while caught between multiple loves. Season 1 ended with him murdering his lover and maker Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). However, fans of Anne Rice’s novels might be aware that this isn’t the end of Lestat, who has his own history with Zaman’s Armand. Louis also must face his adopted daughter Claudia, played in Season 1 by Bailey Bass, with Delainey Hayles taking over the role in Season 2. The extended look shows Claudian threatened by Armand’s arrival in Louis’ life as she and Louis settled into Paris and their new lives at the Theatre Des Vampires.

Louis Isn’t the Only Character Under Fire

One major change from the book series to the TV show is giving the character Daniel Molloy a bigger role. While he was the character who interviewed the titular vampire character in the 1976 novel by the same name, Daniel wasn’t named until later novels. He has a history of his own with Armand, which Season 2 seems set to flesh out more. Armand and Daniel, or The Devil’s Minion as fans lovingly refer to the duo, have focus in the extended look too with Armand interested in Daniel in both the present and the past. Luke Brandon Field played Daniel in the past in Season 1 and looks primed to have a more prominent role in Season 2.

The Immortal Universe has Been a Hit for AMC

Interview with the Vampire isn’t the only supernatural series for AMC. It’s only one part of The Immortal Universe. The other series is Mayfair Witches, starring Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston, based on novels also written by Anne Rice. There was also a six-part webseries announced in 2023 titled The Night Island, a location that has great importance to Armand in the novels. However, AMC has been rather quiet on The Night Island front as of late.

Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire will return on May 12 on AMC and AMC+. Check out the extended look of Season 2 below.