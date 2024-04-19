The Big Picture In Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire, Santiago teaches coven laws, setting the stage for drama and conflict among the creatures of the night.

The teaser reveals rules for vampire leaders, powers, and the prohibition on destroying their own, hinting at brewing conflicts among Louis and his fellow vampires.

As Louis and Claudia delve into the Theatre and Old World Vampires, new characters like Armand and the looming presence of Lestat bring love and danger.

Guilty or not guilty? That is the question posed in the new teaser for Season 2 of AMC's hit Anne Rice adaptation Interview With the Vampire. With less than a month to go before the series returns for another round of questions and adventures with Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), the series is welcoming viewers into the Theatre Des Vampires to learn the coven law that governs the creatures of the night. Ben Daniels's vampiric thespian Santiago appears in the footage to give the lesson to the onlookers, all while building the drama for what's to come when the titular vampire returns.

The teaser is filled with theatrics as Santiago's narration plays over a montage of scenes of the Old World Vampires. He recites that covens are to always have a leader, vampires are never to bestow their dark powers onto children, and, most importantly, they are never, under any circumstances, to destroy one of their own. That last bit might especially be a problem after Louis and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to (nearly) kill Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Santiago has an imposing presence and appears to command plenty of respect among the other dark forces at play in Europe, making him a formidable new arch-enemy for Louis.

Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire will largely track Louis and Claudia's adventures to discover the Theatre and Old World Vampires, a journey that first brings the former in touch with his vampiric lover, Armand (Assad Zaman). Mentioned at the end of Season 1 as the love of Louis's life, his introduction and their subsequent love affair will invite disaster in both the past and the future. All the while, the presence of Lestat still lingers after the vampire was left barely alive before being tossed in the trash. Series creator Rolin Jones previously mentioned in an AMC interview that this season will also dive deeper into coven life while also continuing to make the actual interviews crucial to the story. Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) once again listens to the vampire's tale and digs deep to find the truth within Louis's memories, pushing his subject to finally open up properly.

Where Has Daniels Appeared Before 'Interview With the Vampire'?

Before taking the stage as the villainous Santiago, Daniels appeared earlier this year in Matthew Vaughn's Argylle in a small role as a bartender. He's enjoyed a regular presence on film and television, notably starring in Fox's The Exorcist series and enjoying roles in The Crown, Foundation, House of Cards, and Rogue One among other things. Such a theatrical role feels perfect for him after he shared in a Grammy nomination for the album of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. He's one of a few newcomers in Season 2, with Hayles taking over as Claudia in place of the departing Bailey Bass.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 arrives on AMC and AMC+ on May 12. Visit our full guide here for everything to know before the interview continues and check out the new teaser below.