The Big Picture Get ready for an undead uprising with AMC's new trailer for Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his immortal life to journalist Daniel Molloy in a blood-filled tale.

Viewers will be transported to 1940s New Orleans and pulled into the murderous life of the immortal creature.

The undead are preparing to rise from their graves once more as AMC has dropped a very lively trailer for the upcoming second season of Interview with the Vampire. The sophomore season will pick up following the events of Season 1 with Jacob Anderson’s vampire, Louis de Pointe du Lac recounting his immortal life for Eric Bogosian’s journalist, Daniel Molloy. After a brief pause, the teaser sees Daniel restarting the tape, recording Louis’ every word, completely engaged in the blood-filled tale being laid out in front of him. Just like that, viewers are transported by sight and sound back to New Orleans in 1940 and pulled into the murderous life of the immortal creature. Plenty of explosive action is on the way with buckets of blood on the side.

Happy to open up about his past but a bit shy on some of the specifics, the next chapter of Louis’ story in Season 2 will bring more of the teenage vampire, Claudia (Delainey Hayles) to the forefront. Together, the experienced killer and his young protégé will carefully plan moves that will see them carrying out a hit on their companion and fellow vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Aside from the murderous plot, there will be plenty of blossoming romance in the next batch of episodes as Louis looks back on his time in Europe, hoping to find more of his kin and attend the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. In the city of love, Louis will meet the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), and the pair will dive into a sorted relationship full of lust, commitment, and deceit.

Just like its premiere season, the follow-up of Interview with the Vampire is under the watchful eye of Rolin Jones, who serves as the project’s creator and joins as showrunner. Jones is also an executive producer alongside Mark Johnson, Mark Taylor, Christopher Rice, and the woman who started it all — the late Anne Rice.

AMC’s Success With Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe

The network that previously brought audiences such delightfully dramatic favorites as The Walking Dead franchise and Breaking Bad struck gold when they paired with Rice and her family to bring her stories back to the screen. Before the first season of Interview with the Vampire had even premiered in the fall of 2022, the network gave it the green light for its second season, allowing fans to breathe a sigh of relief in knowing that this wouldn’t be the end of the story. After a bump in the road during the historic writers’ and actors’ strike slowed production down, things soon got back on track for the production team. Now, we’re only a few months away from the show’s return, and on top of that, one of the universe’s other projects, Mayfair Witches, will also be casting more spells after landing a second-season renewal.

You can check out the new teaser for Interview with the Vampire below and get caught up on the first season with all episodes now streaming on AMC+. Learn more about Season 2 in our handy guide before it premieres on May 12 on AMC and AMC+.

Interview with the Vampire Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman Seasons 2

