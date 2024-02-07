The Big Picture Interview With the Vampire Season 2 has released a new trailer teasing new characters and locations.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 has officially begun filming, with new cast additions. A show about the Talamasca is also in development.

Interview With the Vampire has received praise for prominently featuring LGBTQ+ themes and building an exciting long-term story.

Interview With the Vampire fans keep getting more to sink their teeth into. Hours after the Season 2 release date was released (May 12 is when everyone’s favorite undead lovers return) alongside new images for the series’ return, AMC wasn’t finished by dropping a new trailer focusing on Louis de Pointe du Lac, played by Jacob Anderson.

Claudia (Delainey Hayles, replacing Bailey Bass from Season 1) asks who Louis is without her and outside of their maker Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). What follows are delightfully teasing glimpses of the duo’s travels in Europe including new peeks at Assad Zaman’s Armand, Ben Daniels as Santiago, and more of the the Théâtre des Vampires. Collider’s own Carly Lane-Perry attended the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, stating that Season 2 “(dare I say it) looks even bloodier, more emotional, steamier, and UTTERLY PHENOMENAL.”

Season 2 of 'Mayfair Witches' Is Underway

Interview with the Vampire wasn’t the only series from AMC’s Immortal Universe that received news. It was confirmed that its sister show Mayfair Witches second season has officially begun filming. Thora Birch (The Walking Dead), Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction), and Ted Levine (Mr. Monk's Last Case) were confirmed to join the cast in the next chapter of Rowan Fielding’s (Alexandra Daddario) journey. Alongside both of these exciting announcements, an unnamed show about the secret supernatural society in the universe called the Talamasca is actively being developed. There don’t seem to be any updates about the six-part digital series The Night Island at this time.

New Necks to Sink Your Fangs Into

Along with the current cast set for Season 2, a few newcomers were also showcased, joining the coven in Interview With the Vampire’s next hunt. AMC shared that David Costabile (Billions), Roxane Duran (Marie Antoinette), and Bally Gill (Slow Horses) are swooping in to slay the audience with their extraordinary talents.

Interview With the Vampire was an instant classic for AMC, with well-earned praise for updating the works of Anne Rice. It took the subtextual words from the original book and made the LGBTQ+ themes prominent with the romance of Louis and Lestat at the center of the narrative, making them one of Collider’s Best Duos of 2022. The vampires aren’t the only ones who get to nip at all the praise. Eric Bogosian’s Daniel Molloy as the world-weary and cynical journalist anchors the entire show, which has hinted at bigger stories to come. Don’t think we didn’t notice Gopal Divan as Dr. Fareed Bhansali, a book character with ties to Seth, the son of Queen of the Damned’s big bad, Akasha, or the nods to Armand’s maker Marius de Romanus. This universe is building quite an exciting long-term story.

Interview With the Vampire returns on May 12. You can check out the new trailer below.

Interview With the Vampire Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman

