AMC’s Interview with the Vampire (2022-) has been officially renewed for a second season, but it will be a while until fans get to see their favorite vampires return to the screen. After a super successful first season, the series is now set to get bigger, better, and probably bolder, as Louis and Lestat continue their story of “love, blood, and the perils of immortality” in Interview with the Vampire Season 2. Also known as Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, the gothic horror fantasy drama is based on author Anne Rice’s eponymous 1976 novel and is the first television adaptation of the book and the first TV series of Rice’s Immortal Universe. The first season explores the first half of the book, ergo, the second season is expected to cover the second half. On its release, the first season of Interview with the Vampire received critical acclaim and was nominated for several awards. The show’s writing, narrative, production value, music, and cast performance, especially Jacob Anderson as Louis and Sam Reid as Lestat, were highly appreciated. Rotten Tomatoes named it the “Best Reviewed Horror Series of 2022” and one of the best-reviewed new series of the year. So the fact that AMC ordered the second season of the gothic series ahead of the first season premiere in September 2022 seems to have been an excellent call.

Created by Rolin Jones, Interview with the Vampire focuses on the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, in a “sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel.” Louis recounts his life, death, and undeath to journalist Daniel Molloy in an epic saga of love, lust, betrayal, and more with Lestat de Lioncourt, or as Louis describes him, his “murderer, lover, mentor, and maker.” The story takes a new turn, as Louis and Lestat’s relationship gets complicated with the addition of the teenager Claudia, Lestat’s latest fledgling.

While it did perform admirably, the first season of Interview of the Vampire did not end quite as satisfactorily as you would expect. In fact, one of the reasons why fans might be disappointed at the second season’s delayed arrival is the long list of burning questions that Season 1 leaves behind. One can only hope that the second season will address those and more when the series returns, or at least once the curtains on the plot details are lifted. Until then, you can check out our comprehensive guide below and find out everything we know so far about Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

When Is Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Coming Out?

Despite its early announcement, Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is only expected to arrive sometime in "early-to-mid 2024”. Stay tuned for the latest update on the official release date of Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

Where Can You Watch Interview with the Vampire Season 2?

Interview with the Vampire is an AMC original series, so it was aired on the network. For cordless watching, the series also received a streaming release on AMC+. When the second season releases, AMC+ subscribers will likely get the benefit of streaming the premiere episode three days ahead of the TV premiere, followed by one-week advance streaming before the episodes release on AMC. At least, that was the release schedule for the first season, so we expect the same to be used for the second. In the meantime, if you haven’t had a chance to watch the first season, you can catch up on all seven episodes of Interview with the Vampire Season 1, currently streaming on AMC+.

Is There an Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Trailer?

Unfortunately, no. Since the production for the series is still in progress, there is no trailer or promos for the second season of the hit gothic series. Considering the new season is slated for a 2024 release, we can hope to see some teaser clips sometime late in 2023. Watch this space for the latest trailer, teaser, or promos of Interview with the Vampire Season 2, as and when they become available. And while you wait, you can check out a clip from the Interview with the Vampire Season 1 finale in the player above.

How Many Episodes Are There in Interview with the Vampire Season 2?

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 has been slated for eight episodes, which brings the series to a total of 15 episodes. At this point, we're too early in the production schedule to get episode titles and other details, but we'll be updating this section with that information once it becomes available.

Who's In the Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Cast?

It goes without saying that the two lead cast members from the first season will return as our favorite vampires in Interview with the Vampire Season 2 as well. Game of Thrones and Doctor Who alum Jacob Anderson will once again reprise his role of Louis de Pointe du Lac, the protagonist, who narrates his story to a journalist in an in-depth interview. Anderson is next set to appear in the upcoming British historical sci-fi rom-com film, Timestalker. Australian actor and The Newsreader alum Sam Reid will return as Louis’s lover and maker, the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, who also serves as the story’s anti-hero. Billions and Succession actor Eric Bogosian stars as the journalist Daniel Molloy, who interviews Louis. Hotel Portofino actor Assad Zaman stars as Rashid/Armand, an ancient vampire who first appears calling himself Rashid, his true identity revealed later in the first season. So far in Season 1, Armand’s character hasn’t been explored in as much detail as in the book, so we can expect his role to be bigger in the upcoming season.

Besides these main recurring characters, the second season will also feature a couple of new faces in the main roles. First up, the role of Claudia has been recast, with Delainey Hayles, best known for BBC’s Holby City, replacing Bailey Bass as Claudia. Another new face in Season 2 will be The Crown and Jupiter’s Legacy alum Ben Daniels, who will feature as Santiago, the leading thespian at the Theatre des Vampires, who would become Louis’s arch-enemy.

Who's Making Interview with the Vampire Season 2?

Interview with the Vampire is created by Rolin Jones for AMC. A playwright and television writer, Jones is best known for his work in popular TV shows like HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and Perry Mason, Showtime’s Weeds, and NBC’s Friday Night Lights, among others. Jones also serves as one of the executive producers for the series. Television director and producer Craig Zisk is credited as one of the directors for Interview with the Vampire Season 2. Zisk has previously directed and produced select episodes of Weeds, Manifest, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and The Looming Tower, among many others.

The series is executive produced by Mark Johnson, best known for previously producing Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, and Mayfair Witches for AMC. Alan Taylor of Game of Thrones and Mad Men fame also executive produces, along with Christopher Rice and Anne Rice (who has a posthumous credit). Jessica Held and Adam O'Byrne serve as producers on the series, with Daniel Hart (Peter Pan & Wendy) serving as the composer for the show’s soundtrack.

What Is the Plot of Interview with the Vampire Season 2 About?

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 will most likely pick up from where the first season ended and explore the story from the second half of Rice’s book. Season 1 of the gothic fantasy horror series explores the life of Louis de Pointe du Lac as an affluent black man in the 1910s in New Orleans, where he is seduced and romanced by the charismatic vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt. Across the seven-episode first season, we see Louis and Lestat’s budding relationship, friendship, and Lestat turning Louis into a vampire like him and teaching him the ropes of his new “life.” Then enters Claudia, a newly made vampire created by Lestat, who puts the two men’s chemistry on the edge. As Louis narrates his story to the journalist Daniel Molloy, he realizes that all of it might not be as he recalls. The way the season ends, it might seem like it’s the end of Lestat and Louis’s relationship, but of course, there’s more to it.

What happens to them next and where the story heads from here are a few of the many other questions that the second season will most likely address. Although the second season’s plot is still under wraps, we do know that the plot will be set in Europe, as disclosed by Rolin Jones in an interview,

“We’re going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book. We're continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai.”

When and Where Is Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Filming?

The production for Interview with the Vampire Season 2 officially began in April 2023, and is expected to continue till August 2023, with filming taking place in various locations in Prague, including the Barrandov Studios. Parts of the filming are also expected to take place in Paris and New Orleans. Unlike many other shows in production right now, Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is reportedly unaffected by the WGA writers' strike.