The Big Picture Season 3 of Interview with the Vampire will focus on Lestat's rock star lifestyle and egotistical behavior.

The Lestat song "Long Face" hints at his character's demeanor in the upcoming season and teases his diva behavior.

Showrunner Rolin Jones promises a unique, pop masterpiece approach with Lestat's rock star transformation in Season 3.

As we learned from the Interview with the Vampire panel at SDCC, AMC isn't interested in letting fans forget about the series during the hiatus. Even though Season 2 just wrapped, the network had plenty of material to show for the upcoming episodes, and today they surprised us once again. We can now watch the lyric video for the Lestat song "Long Face." The song will certainly help keep fans at bay while they wait for the new season.

As fans suspected, the song is all about Lestat (Sam Reid) and hints that the vampire will be in full egotistical mode in Season 3. The lyrics order us to "come appraise" Lestat and suggest that he doesn't fear weapons that kill vampires at all. The song also references Lestat's hedonistic lifestyle — and we'll probably see him live the rock star life to the fullest when the new season drops.

As the teaser unveiled at SDCC suggested, Season 3 will focus on Lestat and shift the meaning of its own title. The teaser adopted the mockumentary style to reveal that Lestat is wildly unhappy with the way that he's being depicted by Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), and because of that he has the right to tell his own version of the story. The thing is, his behavior will certainly be a problem and chances are we won't believe much of his account.

Why Is Lestat In a Band In 'Interview With The Vampire'?

As the Season 3 teaser revealed, we'll get to see present-day Lestat as the lead singer of a rock band, and his diva behavior is the price that Daniel has to pay in order to interview him on camera. Lestat complains about objects, refuses to wear make-up and is generally annoyed by everyone around him. He shows his disdain for the Interview with the Vampire book and the sneak peek plays to the sound of "Long Face."

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, series creator and showrunner Rolin Jones teased the unexpected direction that Season 3 is going and revealed that he and his team have set the bar unapologetically high for the new episodes:

"Lestat becomes a rock star. Let’s start there. We’re going to do a lot with that and are excited about potentially working with Daniel Hart who’s done the music for the first two seasons. We’re going to try to beat “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “Rocky Horror.” We’re about to try to make a little pop masterpiece."

AMC is yet to reveal a release window for Interview with the Vampire Season 3. You can watch the lyric video above.