The Big Picture Get ready, vampire lovers! Season 3 of AMC's Interview with the Vampire is on the way, bringing major characters from the novels to life.

New faces like Lestat's mother, Gabrielle, and his maker, Magnus, are set to join the mix, along with returning characters like Nicolas.

Brace yourself for a wild ride through space, time, and trauma as the series delves deeper into Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.

Tune up and turn it up, vampire fans! AMC’s hit series Interview with the Vampire is rocking out with a Season 3 renewal. Along with this confirmation, AMC has released a slew of information to sink your fangs into hinting at what’s to come. Scorned and miffed by how everyone has been telling his tale, the Vampire Lestat (Sam Reid) will offer up the true story in the best way he knows how: starting a rock band.

That’s right, the show is jumping headfirst into the pages of Queen of the Damned and The Vampire Lestat, confirming several major characters joining the mix. While casting has not yet been announced, AMC's press release showcased several major new players joining, including Lestat’s mother, Gabrielle, and his maker, Magnus, who had only been named up to this point. Armand’s maker, Marius de Romanus, is also named, which sets the stage for one of the Big Bads of The Vampire Chronicles: Those Who Must Be Kept. Akasha, who was portrayed by Aaliyah in the 2002 film Queen of the Damned, is likely set to make her arrival sooner rather than later.

AMC has also confirmed some returning faces, including Lestat’s paramour Nicolas (Joseph Potter). Along with the series' main characters, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), and Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), three other characters were also listed with the returning cast. Raglan James (Justin Kirk) isn’t much of a surprise for book fans as this character has been a massive Easter egg hiding in plain sight. However, Sam (Christopher Geary) and Fareed (Gopal Divan) were eye-opening. As a member of the Théâtre des Vampires, Sam could be a bit of a teaser or spoiler for the events of Season 2’s finale. However, Fareed’s involvement opens a wild world of possibilities. In the novels, he has ties to Akasha’s son, Seth, and works with Lestat in Anne Rice's later trilogy that kicked off with Prince Lestat. Anything is possible, as the press release specifically states that these characters are on “a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma.” Space? Is it time to brush up on Prince Lestat and The Realms of Atlantis?

'Interview with the Vampire' Is a Smash Success for AMC

Critically acclaimed, Interview with the Vampire has been a wild success, as AMC just announced their third Immortal Universe show, which has the working title of Anne Rice’s The Talamasca. President of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks Dan McDermott shared his excitement about the announcement, saying, “When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams, you hope there’s a show as good as Interview on the other end. What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark Taylor, as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can’t wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do.”

Creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones also expressed his excitement for the renewal news, saying, “Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day. Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice’s extraordinary novels. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come.)”

Interview with the Vampire's Season 2 finale arrives on Sunday on AMC and AMC+. A premiere window for Season 3 has yet to be announced.

Interview with the Vampire 9 10 Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

