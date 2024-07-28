The Big Picture Catch a glimpse of rockstar Lestat in Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire.

The series follows the epic and perilous journey of Louis de Pointe du Lac through love, blood, and immortality.

Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel series, the show delves into the dark and captivating world of vampires.

The chills that just went down this writer’s spine hearing the sultry tones of Sam Reid singing about the return of The Vampire Lestat for AMC’s Interview with the Vampire. The series' San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel gave us the first look at Rockstar Lestat along with a tease of one of the upcoming songs.

The teaser featured Lestat in multiple outfits over the course of the trailer, living up his most lavish vambussy lifestyle. Eric Bogosian’s Daniel Molloy can be heard off-camera trying to guide the diva through his interview, which sets an interesting scene. Daniel and Lestat never had much interaction in Anne Rice’s novels, though they were aware of each other. Season 2 of the series ended with Molloy a fresh vampire as Armand’s (Assad Zaman) fledgling and friends with Louis du Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson).

Rockstar Lestat is launching fans right into the work of Queen of the Damned, one of the most important books in the series. When the third season was announced, it was also confirmed a slew of new characters would be joining the line-up, including Those Who Must Be Kept, one of the few big villains of these novels. That secret title is used for Queen Akasha, the original vampire who was played by Aaliyah in the 2002 film sharing the same title.

What Might 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 3 Entail?

With Daniel sitting down for his next interview with Lestat, the show looks to be not only getting into Akasha but also the pages of The Vampire Lestat, which was the next book in the series after Louis’ story. This was confirmed in the press release for Season 3’s renewal along with a list of returning and new characters. Lestat’s mother Gabrielle will make her debut along with his maker Magnus, who has only been mentioned in the show up to this point. It was also confirmed that Armand’s maker Marius de Romanus will appear.

However, the list of returning characters was eye-catching in the Season 3 press release. It confirmed the return of Gopal Divan, who played the doctor Fareed Bhansali and was not a character in the earlier novels where the show has taken place thus far. He was introduced in the last trilogy Rice wrote in Prince Lestat as the companion of Seth, the son of Akasha. The other Easter egg hiding in plain sight in an “if you know you know” character is Raglan James, portrayed by Justin Kirk. His story is a major plot point in the novel Tales of the Body Thief which was a turning point in Lestat’s story.

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire is now available for streaming on AMC+ with Season 1 coming to Netflix on August 19. The first two seasons of Interview With the Vampire are streaming now on AMC+.