The Big Picture Interview with the Vampire Season 2 concludes with a bittersweet finale, setting up a Season 3 based on the book The Vampire Lestat.

The Vampire Lestat focuses on Lestat's journey, exploring his past, present, and perspective on events.

Season 3 will introduce new characters and revisit past events from Lestat's point of view, promising a chaotic, dark, and entertaining new installment.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 has finally concluded, albeit on a bittersweet note, but not without delivering a few last-minute twists. In Paris, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) goes on a satisfying killing spree in the name of avenging Claudia (Delainey Hayles), while discovering that Lestat (Sam Reid) had ultimately been responsible for sparing him from death, rather than Armand (Assad Zaman). Though several questions are now answered, certain events in the mindblowing finale have introduced a whole new set of curiosities and problems — and they will surely be addressed in the recently confirmed Season 3.

The next season, though its release date is yet to be confirmed, is going to be based on both “Queen of the Damned” and “The Vampire Lestat.” With this, things will likely move differently now in terms of tone and the focus on specific characters. But before Season 3 drops and sends the audience into yet another rollercoaster ride, let us explore these books, especially the latter, and see what people can expect from the hit show in the coming future.

Interview with the Vampire 9 10 Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

'The Vampire Lestat' Follows a New Main Character

The Vampire Lestat is the second novel in author Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, and its events are set after Interview with the Vampire. As per the title, the book mainly focuses on Lestat de Lioncourt, with readers finally getting to see things through his perspective. The centuries-old vampire goes on a wild journey here, both the past and present. A significant portion of the book is about Lestat’s up-and-down past, something that he recounts through his autobiography, which he writes as a response to Daniel Molloy’s (Eric Bogosian) published book where Louis recounts his vampire life. Through Lestat's own words, he shares his experiences in different stages of his life, both pre- and post-turning.

In the beginning, Lestat discusses his upbringing in France and growing up in poverty. As the years pass, he yearns to learn more about the world, with his desire leading him to initially try to join a monastery. However, after being denied the opportunity by his family, Lestat goes on to do other jobs expected of him. Eventually, through Gabrielle — his mother — Lestat meets a local young man named Nicolas de Lenfent (played by Joseph Potter in the AMC series), and the two men become fast friends due to their love for art and music, eventually running away to Paris together. While Nicki is set on becoming a violinist, Lestat charms the public on stage, which ends up attracting the vampire Magnus. One night, Magnus, desperate to pass on his ancient powers, kidnaps and tortures Lestat, and later turns him into a vampire by force before jumping into a fire, killing himself right in front of Lestat.

Now a vampire, Lestat has to deal with being forced to retreat from his family as well as learning how to control his temptation, much like Louis’ journey in Interview with the Vampire. At first, he kills people he considers morally bad, but eventually, he proceeds to kill innocent ones, too. Along the way, he turns Gabrielle into a vampire, since his mother is on her deathbed thanks to a long illness, as well as Nicki, who doesn't seem to take to it well. Lestat also shares his first encounter with Armand and his coven before they join forces to establish the Théâtre des Vampires, which Louis and Claudia discover themselves in Interview with the Vampire Season 2. Years later, when he parts with Gabrielle and Nicki, he becomes lost and decides to go on a decades-long sleep before being awakened by Marius, Armand’s powerful maker. Lestat even meets Enkil and Akasha, who are considered the first vampires.

In the present day, Lestat becomes part of a successful rock band, with Louis following him after an emotional reunion. They even hold a concert in San Francisco. Suddenly, other vampires try to attack them but are later saved by Akasha. Apart from his interesting musical journey, Lestat also shares his side of the story on a couple of events mentioned by Louis in Interview with the Vampire, so different accounts are now being laid down, leaving readers to choose what to believe.

How 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2 Sets Up Season 3

Close

Certain story elements in The Vampire Lestat have already been introduced in Interview with the Vampire Season 2. Via flashbacks, albeit ones that are told from Armand's perspective, Lestat and Nicki are introduced as lovers in the show before Armand makes his and the coven's presence known. The Théâtre des Vampires is also a big focus during the season — Lestat even returns, albeit reluctantly, to the stage for Louis and Claudia's trial. Magnus, on the other hand, has yet to be seen, but he has briefly been mentioned — first by Lestat back in Season 1 when recounting the story of his turning to Louis and Claudia, as well as in Season 2 when Louis and Armand find him in Magnus' lair. As for the mysterious Marius, he is mentioned by Armand, who tells Louis of their first encounter and the story of his own turning. Akasha also gets name-dropped as a sort of Easter egg, though this character has an even bigger role to play in Rice's book Queen of the Damned. During the Season 2 finale, when Louis reunites with Lestat in an old, abandoned building in New Orleans near their original home, he is seen playing a fake wooden piano. Lestat tells Louis that he is practicing for his upcoming tour, which alludes to the band he joins in The Vampire Lestat.

Apart from the return of familiar vampires (which now includes Daniel) in Season 3, the official summary also makes mention of new faces, including Marius, Magnus, Gabrielle, and Akasha, finally making their debut in the growing Immortal Universe. Moreover, since Season 3 will likely be told through Lestat's point of view, the audience will likely be brought back to certain events from the previous seasons that were narrated by Louis and Armand and find out his side of the story, adding even more fire to the show's unreliable narrator conceit. With that many new vampires coming into the mix as well as the confirmation of Rockstar Lestat, Season 3 will definitely be incredibly chaotic, dark, and entertaining.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Interview with the Vampire are now available to stream on AMC+.

Watch on AMC+