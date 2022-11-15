Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire.

Over the course of seven stunning episodes of television, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire carved out its place as one of the absolute best shows of the year. Vastly different from the original source material and the movie in a beautifully bold manner that made the most of the potential to be found in revisiting this story, it created a painful portrait of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) to near perfection. This culminated in a vibrant finale that, while full of bloody gore and violence, was most riveting in seeing how the show’s complex central character still remains haunted by his past all these decades later.

Over the course of the entire season, there was the steadily growing impression that Louis was not being entirely forthcoming with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) in their various conversations. Much of this came down to how the stories he was recounting felt somewhat different from the last time they had talked. This was something that Daniel had specifically pointed out to him, but they had come to an agreement that this would be an opportunity to start fresh.

That ultimately became impossible in the finale, as all the pain that Louis had endured overcame him in their final conversation where he revisited the last bloody night he spent in New Orleans. He had been trying to rewrite history as a means of emotional healing for himself, a completely understandable if ultimately futile gesture that was made tragic when it all came crashing down around him. Even as the plan he and Claudia (Bailey Bass) had to take down the mesmerizing yet menacing Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) was successful, the ripples of tragedy tore through both timelines. The season's final episode laid bare how Louis is still working to repair the devastating damage that has had his heart in its grasp for all this time.

Louis Is Trying to Adapt His Own Life Into a Better Version

While we had known that living with Lestat for so long had left scars on Louis' soul, we hadn’t seen the pain fully puncture through the calm and collected image he put forth. The entire purpose of the book that Louis is hoping will be written by Daniel is to retell his story in a fashion that will spare him from further torment. The story, an adaptation itself, is fundamentally about him trying to adapt his own life in a better way than it had been. Moments of truth still inevitably sneak through that even he can’t fully hide, both from himself and a sharp journalist who can see through deception, though he had mostly managed to keep much of this unwieldy past under control.

This only makes it all the more emotionally annihilating when the walls Louis has built around himself are shattered into millions of pieces. It all stems from how he tried to make it seem as though he had genuinely tried to kill Lestat and that it was only an accidental oversight on his part that enabled his maker and lover to survive. Slowly but surely, Daniel becomes able to see through this fragile lie that Louis was telling to spare himself from further pain. Despite his best efforts to hide his true self from everyone, we see him more clearly than he had ever wanted to be seen when he set out to tell his story.

Louis Can No Longer Run From the Truth When Daniel Calls Out His Omissions

This is all set in motion by a telling scene that is intercut with their conversation in which he clings to a bloodsoaked Lestat whose throat he has just sliced open, yet is unable to bring himself to set him on fire. Claudia, knowing this is not enough, tries futilely to convince him they need to in order to be sure of his demise. Louis, in the future, is still haunted by this memory, but attempts to move quickly past it by saying “there was no point in lingering.” He then discusses other aspects of their departure before eventually circling back to more specific details when pressed by Daniel. Unsatisfied, the journalist then snarkily says, “Well, isn’t that neat and tidy?” He then points out how pages have been removed from Claudia’s diary. However, he can still tell she was deeply angry with Louis.

Daniel then, rather aggressively, starts to have a go at his interview subject about some of these details and discrepancies that he would prefer to overlook. When Louis tries to claim they did indeed kill their creator, Daniel retorts that “you didn’t kill Lestat, you spared him out of some fucked up idea you had about love.” The interviewer then outlines how, not only did Louis not finish the job, but he left Lestat in a dump that would give him plenty of opportunities to feed to regain his strength. Louis is rendered silent and tries to run from this truth that he no longer has any rebuttal for.

It is then revealed that the aide Rashid (Assad Zaman) we had seen throughout the season that seemed to just be another human is actually the all-powerful 514-year-old vampire Armand, who Louis now loves. While a surprise narrative twist, the emotional impact is what makes it so significant. He tells Daniel that he has been able to “protect Louis from himself” and even saved the journalist's life back in San Francisco when they first met. The final shot is of Louis and Armand holding hands while staring directly back at us as if they are standing against the darkness of the past together.

It is a spectacular revelation, and not just because Anderson gives a masterfully multifaceted performance that betrays his character’s prevailing vulnerability and pain. What takes it a step further is how it reveals something more honest and poetic about how the pains of the past can haunt even vampires into the future. Louis has not been able to leave his own history behind despite all his best efforts, but he has found solace in the comfort of another vampire — though it remains to be seen what the intricacies of this particular relationship truly are. While escape is not an option, as it will always be a part of his life, it is possible to discover salvation in the caring hand of another. Even as there is plenty more story to tell in Interview with the Vampire that one can’t help hungering for if it is anything like this first season, it is this moment that marks a rather tentative yet completely consuming conclusion.