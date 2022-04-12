Who will you invite inside of your home to watch the series when it lands this fall?

Be careful who you open your doors to, Interview with the Vampire is officially stepping out of its coffin in the Fall of 2022. A wonderful addition to the spooky season if you ask us! Today, AMC took to Twitter to make the announcement, and even dropped a short teaser to give long waiting fans a look inside the mansion where it will all take place.

Opening on a cobblestone street, a man quickly rushes inside to cut out the sunlight that is illuminating the darkened home. We then catch a speedy glimpse of two full length coffins placed directly in front of a fireplace, before the folks at AMC have decided we’ve seen enough, and the teaser cuts to black, revealing the show’s rough premiere date along with an eye catching new gothic style logo.

First published in 1976, Interview with the Vampire would launch the career of its author, Anne Rice, giving her a platform to keep her characters truly undead through an extensive literary canon. When Hollywood got its hands on Rice’s work in 1994, they turned it into a cult classic and critically celebrated film starring the likes of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas, and Stephen Rea. And now, almost three decades later, fans are being kept on the edge of their seats awaiting the series version of the book-turned-film to drop. Although Rice passed away in 2021, she still had much of a hand in the series alongside her son Christopher Rice, with the two both acting as producers.

RELATED: 'Interview With the Vampire' TV Series Adds Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

The new retelling is set to focus on everyone’s favorite undead family of misfits, Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis de Pointe du Lac, and child vampire, Claudia. It promises to stick closely to the original novel and subsequent film and tell the story of the blood suckers as they live through the ages for better or for worse. The new lineup of actors will include Sam Reid as Lestat, Jacob Anderson as Louis, Bailey Bass as Claudia, Assad Zaman as Rashid, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy.

Rolin Jones, who has credits for Showtime’s Weeds and United States of Tara, created the series and will act as showrunner. Joining the Rice family on the production side of things will be Mark Johnson and Alan Taylor, the latter of whom will also direct the first two episodes. Most recently, Taylor’s directorial eye has been seen in 2021’s prequel to The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark.

With the latest teaser for the timeless novel coming to life - or back from the dead - we know we’re in for a blood soaked, dramatic treat. Check out the full clip below:

