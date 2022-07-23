During San Diego Comic-Con, AMC finally revealed the release date for Interview With The Vampire. The series adapts the iconic novel of the same name by Anne Rice and explores the traumatic life of a group of immortal vampires as they navigate an ever-changing world, and will premiere on October 2 at 10 pm ET on AMC, with the first time episodes available on AMC+ that same night.

Rice’s novel imagines an interview between a young journalist eager to prove his worth and Louis, a man who claims to be a two-hundred year old vampire. While the young journalist is suspicious of Louis as the interview starts, he’s convinced the man is being true as Louis retells the misfortunes of a long and immortal life. During the interviews, Louis reveals that he was turned into a creature of the night by Lestat, a vampire who plays the part of both friend and foe in his journey as an immortal. As decades go by, Louis and Lestat split up and reunite multiple times, meeting other vampires and learning how different people handle immortality in their own way.

While Interview With The Vampire was met with mixed reviews when it was first published, the book became a cult success, which led Rice to expand the vampiric universe with 12 more books revolving around Lestat. Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles also features two other books without Lestat. Finally, Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches series has multiple crossovers with The Vampire Chronicles, placing them in the same universe. Although AMC is releasing a new series based on Interview With The Vampire, the company acquired the rights for the integrity of both The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches. So, if the first show proves successful, we might be graced with many more steamy vampire adventures in the future.

Interview With The Vampire was adapted for film originall in 1994, with Brad Pitt taking the role of Louis and Tom Cruise bringing Lestat to undead life. Despite being a box-office success, Rice’s work was only adapted once more, in 2002, with the ill-received Queen of the Damned. AMC's series, then, is the perfect opportunity to explore Rice’s universe with the proper care.

Interview with the Vampire is set to star Sam Reid as Lestat, Jacob Anderson as Louis, Bailey Bass as Claudia, Assad Zaman as Rashid, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Series creator Rolin Jones will also serve as showrunner. Rice, who died in 2021, is credited as a producer for the series, as well as her son Christopher Rice. Mark Johnson will also be an executive producer for the series.

Interview With The Vampire will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. Check out the trailer below: