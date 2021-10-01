Of all the vampire-related stories that have been told over the years, Interview with the Vampire might be one of the most iconic, and while Neil Jordan's 1994 film adaptation introduced a whole generation to Anne Rice's signature brand of sexy blood-suckers, there haven't been many on-screen follow-ups featuring Lestat and Louis.

But now, AMC has the rights to Rice's novels and the extended universe, and the process of adapting them is in motion. Key to the project is veteran TV and film director Alan Taylor (Game of Thrones, Thor: The Dark World), who is directing the pilot as well as additional episodes — something he talked about with Collider's Steve Weintraub while discussing his newest film, the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

Taylor explained that the show will begin shooting this December in New Orleans (which is very appropriate to the story's origins, as the first book was largely set in the city), and he'll be shooting the first two episodes himself as well as serving as an executive producer on the first season. As you can see in the video interview above, Taylor told that he's excited to take on the AMC adaptation because:

I have a personal relationship with the book... I read Interview With the Vampire, and I just loved it. It gave me this feeling, which I think is the main thing I took away from the book, which is, every other story you've heard about vampires is kind of bullshit, and here's the truth. This is the reality. This is what it would really be like.

The adaptation is currently being overseen by Perry Mason Season 1 showrunner Rolin Jones, with Sam Reid set to play Lestat and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm on Game of Thrones) on board to play Louis.

In addition, Taylor said, the first season will be about "seven or eight" episodes, which may feel short for a season of TV (if you're not British, that is). The series was originally greenlit by AMC as eight parts, with plans to use Interview as well as other Rice novels to create a new franchise for the cable and streaming platform — next up for development is the Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as a potential spinoff series.

Taylor also commented on the long-in-development television adaptation of Larry Niven's Ringworld novels, to which he was attached for a while, because "I think I read it when I was 14 or something and just thought it was the coolest thing in the world, and there are still ideas in it that I think are the coolest ideas I've ever comes across in science fiction. The idea of a character like Teela Brown, who's basically seventh generation lucky, is so fun to play with. So I was so excited about it. That and the Kzinti and the extended world of Puppeteers. There's so much I love."

While he's not sure where development stands on Ringworld, he did add that "it's a really challenging adaptation, because what I mostly love is these brilliant ideas that Niven has, but it's tough to put it in terms of character and story arc that play for TV. And so I think it's been a hard problem to solve. But I would love to see it done and would love to participate if it ever moves ahead."

Meanwhile, Taylor noted that he's excited for Vampire, as "We have a great Lestat and a great Louis, and I'll try and bring some of the stuff I loved about the novel into the show." Interview With the Vampire is currently planned for a 2022 release.

