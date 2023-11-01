The Big Picture Spice up your home with Théâtre des Vampires goodness with four new Interview with the Vampire posters now available for purchase.

The posters feature captivating images of the main characters, including Louis, Claudia, Lestat, and Armand.

In addition to the posters, the AMC Shop offers a variety of merchandise, including apparel, home décor items, and products related to the Mayfair Witches sister show.

Spice up your home with a bite of Théâtre des Vampires goodness as AMC has released four new Interview with the Vampire posters for fans to purchase. These images were first seen as part of the San Diego Comic Con promotion for the series, hanging on the walls of the New Orleans Storyville pop-up experience. Other than the 2023 Immortal Halloween costume contest where the winner received a poster as one of the prizes, these items haven’t been available for fans to purchase until now.

There are four posters available. The first is the La Mémoire poster with Louis de Pointe du Lac, played by Jacob Anderson, holding a bloody mask. Ever the unreliable narrator, the words “Memory is a Monster” are scrolled in French. Delainey Hayles, taking over the role of Claudia from Bailey Bass due to scheduling conflicts, dazzles in the La Famille poster as she dances in a crimson dress among her victims. Sam Reid’s Lestat de Lioncourt overlooks his two fledglings in the Family Portrait poster. Finally, Assad Zaman’s the Vampire Armand leans in as Louis’ new love interest in the L’Amour poster, though love can be just as much of a monster as memory.

The AMC Shop Offers a Variety of Immortal Universe Merchandise

While the four Comic Con posters are the latest additions to the AMC Shop, they aren’t the only Interview with the Vampire items available. Some of the apparel items include shirts with both Louis and Lestat on them, a wonderfully rainbow hoodie celebrating the “Loustat” relationship with the words “Love Wins,” and the coffin and hourglass logos in different colors on many items. Posters aren’t the only home décor with blankets, coffee mugs, wine glasses, and a decanter set to name a few. Interview with the Vampire’s sister show Mayfair Witches has their own set of merchandise available on the AMC Shop too.

What is Interview with the Vampire About?

Image via AMC

In an updated rendition of the 1976 novel by Anne Rice, decades have passed for journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) since he recorded an interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac in the 1970s. Louis contacts Daniel wishing to redo the interview once more, recounting his mortal life, his love with his maker Lestat de Lioncourt, and how they raised their adopted daughter Claudia together. As Louis assistant Rashid, which is Armand’s pseudonym, looks on, a new interview begins as Daniel begins to question Louis’ motives and veracity. The series has been praised for it’s updated casting with Louis and Claudia played by Black actors. It also brought Rice’s LGBTQ+ subtext to the surface, fully embracing Louis and Lestat’s relationship. Season 2 sets up Zaman’s Armand as Louis’ new love interest as he and Claudia flee to Paris to begin a new life.

Interview with the Vampire merchandise can be bought on the AMC Shop website. Check out the SDCC posters and other items below.