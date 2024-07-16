The Big Picture Get ready for a vampire-filled binge on Netflix with AMC's hit series Interview With the Vampire arriving on August 19.

More AMC favorites like Fear the Walking Dead and Preacher will also be making their way to Netflix soon.

Interview With the Vampire has already been renewed for Season 3.

Things are about to get real vampy on Netflix as Season 1 of AMC's hit gothic series Interview With the Vampire is heading to the streamer, according to Deadline, on August 19. The series won't be the only one from AMC set to be available on Netflix, eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead and four seasons of Preacher, among others, will also arrive on the streamer. These new additions will join other AMC series already available on Netflix, including Killing Eve, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Walking Dead.

The first seasons of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Mayfair Witches, Monsieur Spade, That Dirty Black Bag, and The Terror will also hit the streamer on August 19, along with three seasons of A Discovery of Witches, two seasons of Dark Winds, two seasons of Gangs of London, three seasons of Into the Badlands, two seasons of Kevin can F*** Himself. The first seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will also be available early next year, but they won't hit Netflix until January 13, 2025.

Based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel, Interview With the Vampire was developed as a TV series by Rolin Jones for AMC and is the first series set in Rice's Immortal Universe. Jacob Anderson stars as the lead character, Louis de Pointe du Lac, and is joined by Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncour. The duo's toxic relationship, according to Louis's recount, is the highlight of the first season, which premiered in October 2022. Ahead of the premiere, the series was renewed for a second season that began airing on May 12, 2024, and just concluded on June 30.

Louis Is in a "Different Place" in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2

Close

Louis's complicated relationship continues in Interview With the Vampire Season 2 but this time in Europe and in the company of Claudia (Delainey Hayles). The season sees Louis in a "very different space," according to Anderson, who broke down his character's evolution in a recent interview with Collider. The actor explained:

"He's [Louis] pretty raw at the beginning of the season and only gets rawer. So yeah, he’s in quite a significantly different place with Louis’ journey in Europe, as well as him having to come to terms with what he’s really about. In Season 1, and it was a big thing in the book, it was about moral versus aesthetic. You really see the completion of that idea in Season 2. What is Louis really about? Is he all about morality, or is there quite a significant aesthetic element to that? He’s a complicated one with lots of problems."

While viewers wait for Interview With the Vampire to arrive on Netflix, the series' second season is currently available on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.