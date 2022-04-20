Fans of author Anne Rice have a new look at the upcoming series Interview With The Vampire. The AMC series' Twitter account has released a new teaser for the upcoming series, a short clip of New Orleans at night with a sinister presence lurking in the shadows.

The teaser shows off the lively nightlife of a New Orleans of the past, showcasing a band playing before flashing to the back of a person standing in front of the Avery Hotel. As the camera gets closer to the person, the music slows down and then stops. It then concludes by showing a graphic of the series' title with the sound of heavy breathing — given the person's hair, we can easily assume this is Lestat de Lioncourt, the vampire who leads Rice's series of undead novels.

Interview with the Vampire is set to star Sam Reid as Lestat, Jacob Anderson as Louis, Bailey Bass as Claudia, Assad Zaman as Rashid, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Rolin Jones serves as series creator and will also be the showrunner. The series is based, obviously, on the 1976 novel by Anne Rice, which went on to launch a series known as The Vampire Chronicles. The thirteenth and final book in the series, Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat, was released in 2018. Rice, who died in 2021, is credited as a producer for the series, as well as her son Christopher Rice. Mark Johnson will also be an executive producer for the series.

Image via AMC+

RELATED: 'Interview With the Vampire' First-Look Images Reveal Lestat and Louis in AMC+ Series

"The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating," Johnson previously said of the series. "Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work."

Interview With The Vampire isn't the only series being developed for AMC based on Rice's work. The network is also working on Mayfair Witches, an adaptation of Rice's Lives of Mayfair Witches book trilogy. It will star Alexandria Daddario as Rowan Mayfair and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair.

Interview With The Vampire is scheduled to premiere on AMC and AMC+ this fall. In the meantime, check out the new teaser below:

Zack Snyder Reveals Filming Has Begun on ‘Rebel Moon’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (166 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies