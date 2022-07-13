AMC+ has just released a new teaser for their upcoming Interview With The Vampire series to their Twitter. The bite-sized clip gives us a small taste of the interview behind Interview With The Vampire. The series is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ this fall.

The new trailer, which is only thirty seconds in length, gives us a quick glimpse into, well, the whole premise for the show. The teaser starts with a tracking shot through a city scape, and then cuts to Daniel Molloy, played by Eric Bogosian, the journalist interviewing everyone's favorite emo vampire, Louis de Pointe du Lac, played by Jacob Anderson. Molloy takes the time, 10:08 in the morning, and his name, and the date, June 14, 2022, before he addresses the vampire in the room. The shot then cuts to Louis, who stands, back facing the camera, looking out the large windows in the room. The light is hazy and orange. The teaser ends with a question-- "so, Mr. du Lac, how long have you been dead?"

And that is quite the question. But the trailer raises even more questions. For one, how can Louis stand in the light of a window? Certainly, there have been some alterations to the vampire lore of Anne Rice's long-running vampire novels. But the new trailer hints at further alterations to the lore, or at least to Louis' ability to appear in the daytime. But also, the shift in the timeframe of the series to basically the present day is interesting, to say the least, and certainly breaks from the 1994 film. And though the shift in time frame certainly sets the series apart from both the book and the 1994 film, one thing does remain the same: Louis' smolder. The teaser only gives us a quick glimpse at the troubled vampire, but it is an intriguing one.

Image via AMC+

The upcoming AMC series is based on the wildly popular book of the same name by Anne Rice. The novel was originally released in 1976 and is the first of Rice's The Vampire Chronicles series of books. This is not AMC's only venture into Rice's extensive catalog of books. The network is also working on a series called Mayfair Witches, which is an adaptation of her Lives of Mayfair Witches book trilogy. Interview With The Vampire is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ this fall. Until then, you can check out the new teaser below.