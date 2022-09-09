Get your red wine and Scotchgard ready, because things are about to get very sensuous and very bloody. Today AMC has released a new trailer for their hotly anticipated upcoming series Interview With The Vampire. The new trailer gives us our closest look yet at our vampire host and his very storied life (and death). Interview With The Vampire is set to debut right in the looming Halloween season on October 2, at 10:00 PM ET and 9:00 PM CT.

The new trailer, which spans a little over two minutes, gives us a close-up glance at the new Louis de Pointe du Lac, the vampire in the Interview With The Vampire, and his origin story. Any fan of the original film or novel will immediately notice a few alterations to Louis' story. For one, the new trailer shows Louis living in 1910s New Orleans as opposed to the original timeline, which saw Louis living in late 1700s Louisiana as a widowed plantation owner.

The new trailer also shows Louis in his human life, prowling the dark and seductive underbelly of New Orleans, making his living off of the nightlife and vice of one of the most storied and beautiful cities in the world. He is himself seduced by the enigmatic and impossible-to-resist Lestat, who introduces him to the entirely new and even more destructive world of vampires.

Image via AMC+

There is certainly no shortage of gothic romance in the newest trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's classic 1976 novel. And though the series seems to have altered some details regarding its central character, it certainly seems to be in keeping with the dark and broody themes of the original. But beyond that, the new series seems to make the romantic aspect of Louis and Lestat's relationship more explicit than in the 1994 film, which will be a welcome change for many fans of the book series.

The new trailer also showcases the cast for the series, which includes Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Same Reid who plays the iconic Lestat de Lioncourt, and Bailey Bass in the role of Claudia. Also featured in the trailer is Eric Bogosian, who plays journalist Daniel Molloy.

Interview With The Vampire will premiere on AMC on October 2, 2022, at 10:00 PM ET and 9:00 PM CT immediately after The Walking Dead. Additionally, the first two episodes will be available on AMC+ that same night. Until then, you can watch the new trailer for the series below.