Many fell in love with Interview With The Vampire after watching the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but the beloved book series by the late Anne Rice is one that has brought joy to many fans throughout the years. Titled The Vampire Chronicles, the books follow the life and stories of Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt that is being recounted in the first book between Louis and a reporter. Now, AMC is developing the story into a new series, and have just released their first trailer.

The trailer highlights main character Louis, a human in turn of the century New Orleans living a lavish life of luxury. Thinking nothing of the grand life he leads, Louis does not realize that he is being hunted by the infamous vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, who seeks to turn him into one of his own kind – and ends up succeeding, in a montage as bloody as one would expect from a vampire series, filled with death, decay, and plenty of homoeroticism.

Our Louis and Lestat are to be played by Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, and it will be fascinating to see how the two are brought to life for a newer audience. Claudia, who is the child that was turned into a vampire and was played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 film, will be played by Bailey Bass, and we personally cannot wait to see what the show does with Claudia's storyline in a longer format.

Image via AMC+

What we know right now is that the first two episodes of the series will be directed by Alan Taylor, who is known for his work on Game of Thrones, Mad Men, and The Sopranos. In an interview with Variety, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios Dan McDermott had this to say about Taylor:

“Alan Taylor is a legendary director and someone we have real history with, going back to the first episode of ‘Mad Men,’ an hour of exquisitely crafted television that propelled our company in a new direction to become a force in original programming. We are assembling a true dream team of talent on Interview with the Vampire, from Rolin Jones to Mark Johnson and now with the addition of Alan, a director with a body of work that could basically break IMDb, not to mention Anne Rice’s extraordinary stories and characters, which have captivated so many millions of fans from around the world. We are so excited to be where we are on this series, and there is so much more to come.”

Interview With The Vampire premieres on AMC on October 2. Check out the new trailer below: